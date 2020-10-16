An entry of AMD's Flagship Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU, the Ryzen 9 5950X, has been spotted within the Geekbench benchmark database which shows an insane clock speed and performance figures. The entry was spotted by TUM_APISAK (via Videocardz) and shows the 16 core chip running at up to 6 GHz.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Zen 3 CPU Overclocked To 6 GHz, Running On Apple's macOS

What's surprising about this overclock is that it was achieved in the Apple macOS environment which is unusual for an overclocked entry of an unreleased chip to appear, that too that with LN2 cooling. It's likely that the setup was a Hackintosh and booted up with macOS 10.15.7 (Built 19H2) operating system however the benchmark title is mentioned as iMac Pro which makes it seem very unlikely.

Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Order Time in Your Region

Coming to the clock speeds, there are two entries for the CPU and both show the chip running at clock speeds of 6 GHz. The Geekbench database ".gb5" file shows that the clock speed was indeed running at an average clock speed of 6.0 GHz (5931-6023 MHz). The chip used was also the Ryzen 9 5950X as its OPN code matches the website code for the flagship chip.







AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB TBA 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB TBA 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB TBA 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB TBA 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 TBA TBA 32 MB TBA 65W $219 US?

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16 core and 32 thread processor has the "100-000000059-37_46/35_N" OPN code. Based on the clock speeds alone, we can tell that this specific sample is an engineering sample since the official variant features a 3.4 GHz base and a 4.9 GHz boost clock. When it comes to the performance benchmark, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X at 6 GHz scored 2024 points in single and 17,448 points in multi-threaded tests. Just for the sake of comparison, a Ryzen 9 3900X processor was also spotted running at 5.88 GHz (macOS) and the chip scored 1696 points in single and 15,830 points in the multi-threaded tests.

Benchmarks compiled by Harukaze5719 show that the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is around 10% faster than the 12 core Ryzen 9 3900X at 5.88 GHz in multi-threaded and around 20% faster than the chip in single-threaded tests. The single-threaded test does show around a 19% IPC improvement for the Ryzen 5950X over the Ryzen 9 3900X considering that clock speeds are about the same and a single-core is being tested.

The AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs, codenamed Vermeer, will be launching on the 5th of November. The launch lineup will include the 16 core Ryzen 9 5950X, the 12 core Ryzen 9 5900X, the 8 core Ryzen 7 5800X, and the 6 core Ryzen 5 5600X. You can learn more about these SKUs here. All 500 series motherboards (X570/B550) will be receiving BIOS updates to support the next-gen lineup so if you're planning to get a Ryzen 5000 CPU at launch, you better head over to this link and grab one that's supported for your motherboard (do note that 400-series support comes later around January 2021).