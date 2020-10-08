AMD has just announced its next-generation 7nm Zen 3 architecture-based Ryzen 5000 CPU lineup with up to 16 cores and 32 threads. The processor lineup features a brand new core technology & a lot of new features that enhance gaming performance along with delivering impressive IPC gains that crush the competition entirely.

During the official "Where Gaming Begins" keynote, CEO, Dr.Lisa Su, announced their next-generation Ryzen 5000 processors which are based on the new Zen 3 core architecture and compatible with existing AM4 motherboards based on the 500 & 400-series chipsets while manufacturers have independently confirmed that even some 300 series boards would be supported through a BETA BIOS.

AMD showcased various specifications & performance numbers for their Ryzen 5000 series lineup which comes in various core configurations aimed at different prices so let's see what AMD has to offer to consumers later this fall.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 16 Cores / 32 Threads Up To 4.9 GHz For $799 US

Starting off with the top of the line parts, AMD is announcing the Ryzen 9 series which is made up of the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Ryzen 9 5950X is the flagship 16 core part which is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets.

The chip has a total cache of 72 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz boost which when put together is just stunning for a 16 core part. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is going to cost $799 US and will be available on the 5th of November like the rest of the lineup.









AMD Ryzen 9 5900X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 12 Cores / 24 Threads Up To 4.8 GHz For $549 US

Next up, we have the Ryzen 9 5900X which is a 12 core part that is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets. The chip has a total cache of 70 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.8 GHz boost which is faster than the Ryzen 9 3900XT. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X will feature a retail price of $549 US which is $50 US higher than the MSRP of the Ryzen 9 3900XT while delivering significantly faster performance.

In performance comparisons, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X completely obliterates the Intel Core i9-10900K, delivering insane amounts of up to 15% single-threaded performance jump over the competing chip within Cinebench R20. The same goes for gaming performance where the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X delivers up to 21% performance gains over the Core i9-10900K.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 8 Cores / 16 Threads Up To 4.7 GHz For $449 US

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8 core and 16 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 8 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.8 GHz base and 4.7 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 105W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $449.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 6 Cores / 12 Threads Up To 4.6 GHz For $299 US

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6 core and 12 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 6 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.7 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 65W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $299.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB TBA 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB TBA 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB TBA 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB TBA 65W $299 US

AMD Zen 3 Core Architecture Achieves 19% IPC Uplift

The AMD Ryzen 5000 lineup is based on the new Zen 3 core architecture which is made possible with TSMC’s bleeding-edge 7nm process node. The Zen 3 core architecture delivers a 19% uplift in terms of IPC over Zen 2 while also delivering higher performance per watt increases of up to 24% over Zen 2. Compared to Intel's flagship Core i9-10900K, AMD's Ryzen 9 CPUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture are up to 2.8x power efficient.









The AMD Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 AM4 CPU family, codenamed Vermeer, is designed for use in high-performance desktop platforms & will feature up to two CCD's (Core/Cache Complex Dies) and a single IOD (I/O Die).

Unlike the previous generation design where each CCD comprised of two CCX's (Core Complexes), the Zen 3 CCD will consist of a single CCX which will feature 8 cores that can run in either a single-thread mode (1T) or a two-thread mode (2T) for up to 16 threads per CCX. Since the chip houses a maximum of two CCDs, the core and thread count will max out at 16 cores and 32 threads which is the same as the existing flagship AM4 desktop CPU, the Ryzen 9 3950X.







Each Zen 3 core will feature 512 KB of L2 cache for a total of 4 MB of L2 cache per CCD. That should equal 8 MB of L2 cache on a dual CCD CPU. Along with the L2 cache, each CCD will also comprise of up to 32 MB of shared L3 cache. For Zen 2, the L3 cache was split between the two CCX's with each CCX having their own separate (Up To) 16 MB cache. The size of the cache remains the same per CCD but now all cores can share a larger number of L3 cache.

Core Complex Die (CCD): Consists of one CCX The CCX consists of: Up to 8 cores where each core may run in single-thread mode (1T) or two-thread SMT mode (2T)

for a total of up to 16 threads per complex 512KB of L2 per core for a total of 4MB L2 per CCD Up to 32MB of L3 shared across all cores within the complex



AMD demonstrated absolute dominance with its last generation Zen 2 Ryzen 3000 series desktop CPUs and we can expect the same to happen once Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 series desktop CPUs hit the retail shelves.

AMD CPU Roadmap (2018-2020)

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Ryzen 6000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) / Zen 2 Zen (3)+ / Zen 3? Zen (4) / Zen 3? Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 5nm / 7nm+ Server EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 64/128 TBD TBD High End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 6000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128? TBD TBD Mainstream Desktop Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 5000 Series (Warhol) Ryzen 6000 Series (Raphael) Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renoir Zen 2) Ryzen 5000 Series (Cezanne Zen 3) Ryzen 5000 Series (Rembrandt Zen 3) Year 2017 2018 2019 2020/2021 2020/2021 2022