New benchmarks of AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Zen 3 CPU have leaked out in the Geekbnench 5 database. The benchmarks show far better performance than the ones which leaked out earlier, giving even Intel's top HEDT chip a run for its money.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Is An Insanely Fast 5 GHz Zen 3 CPU, 16 Cores Crush Intel's Top 18 Core HEDT Processor

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is undoubtedly going to be a beast of an enthusiast chip for the AM4 platform. From what AMD showed, its the fastest chip under $1000 US and also aims to be its fastest gaming CPU to date. The latest benchmarks for the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X have now been leaked in Geekbench 5 which were spotted by TUM_APISAK and show vastly better performance than the leaked benchmarks we got to see earlier.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Graphics Cards Specs Leaked – Radeon RX 6900 XT With Navi 21 XTX, Radeon RX 6800 Series With Navi 21 XT/XL, Radeon RX 6700 Series With Navi 22

Once again, the CPU was spotted running at an average clock speed of 5.04 GHz. The maximum clock speed reported in Geekbench 5 was 5040 MHz and it's almost running at 5.0 GHz which is going to be the sweet spot for the flagship at factory configured specs. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X was featured on a test bench with the ROG Crosshair VIII Formula motherboard which is one of ASUS's top AM4 offerings based on the X570 chipset. The test setup features 32 GB of DDR4 ram but the clock speeds were not reported. AMD has highlighted that DDR4-4000 is going to be the sweet spot for Ryzen 5000 CPUs.

As for the benchmark, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X scored 1657 points in the single-core and 15,860 points in the multi-core CPU tests. This is a huge improvement over the scores we saw yesterday. Comparing these numbers to the flagship Intel Core i9-10980XE 18 Core CPU, we see a 43% jump for single-core and a 7.5% jump for multi-core tests. Compared to its predecessor, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, the Ryzen 9 5950X is 28% faster in single-core and 12.5% faster in multi-core tests. Versus the Intel Core i9-10900K, the Ryzen 9 5950X is 17% faster in single-core and an insane 42% faster in multi-core tests.

What makes this comparison so interesting is that compared to the Intel Core i9-10980XE, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is going to be $200 Us cheaper. Even against the Intel Core i9-10900K, the 5950X has insane value since it only costs a bit more and is expected to be available in better quantities while the 10900K is still short at various retail outlets. The 10900K does feature a lower MSRP of $500 US but since it's out of stock, the limited quantities that are available are inflated by retailers and reach over $700-$800 US. We also have to take into account the fact that the Ryzen 9 5950X will feature a better architecture, a better process node, possibly lower temperatures, and power consumption figures thanks to the updated Zen 3 core architecture.

AMD Preps For Radeon RX 6000 GPU & Ryzen 5000 CPU Launch, Issues Guidelines To Retailers To Avoid Any Customer-Related Issues

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 16 Cores / 32 Threads Up To 4.9 GHz For $799 US

Starting off with the top of the line parts, AMD is announcing the Ryzen 9 series which is made up of the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Ryzen 9 5950X is the flagship 16 core part which is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets.

The chip has a total cache of 72 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz boost which when put together is just stunning for a 16 core part. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is going to cost $799 US and will be available on the 5th of November like the rest of the lineup.









AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB TBA 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB TBA 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB TBA 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB TBA 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 TBA TBA 32 MB TBA 65W $219 US?

The AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs, codenamed Vermeer, will be launching on the 5th of November. The launch lineup will include the 16 core Ryzen 9 5950X, the 12 core Ryzen 9 5900X, the 8 core Ryzen 7 5800X, and the 6 core Ryzen 5 5600X. You can learn more about these SKUs here.

All 500 series motherboards (X570/B550) will be receiving BIOS updates to support the next-gen lineup so if you're planning to get a Ryzen 5000 CPU at launch, you better head over to this link and grab one that's supported for your motherboard (do note that 400-series support comes later around January 2021).