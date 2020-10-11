AMD Starts Rolling Out Zen 3 Support To 500 Series Motherboards As Promised

Oct 11, 2020
AMD recently announced Ryzen 5000 series processors based on the Zen 3 architecture and motherboard manufacturers have already started rolling out BIOS updates on older 500 series motherboards as promised. ComputerBase compiled a list of the updates for all the various motherboards (always double-check everything before updating BIOS, we assume no responsibility for any loss or damage).

AMD 500 series motherboards get Zen 3 support

The AMD Ryzen 5000 series features a 19% PC improvement and up to 16 cores. The flagship can boost up to 4.9 GHz and the company is claiming the fastest gaming processor crown that Intel was hoarding up till now. Interestingly, even 400 series chipsets will be getting the update to move to Zen 3 but this will not happen till January 2021 - likely in an effort to convince customers to move to newer chipsets first. Without any further ado, here are the bios links:

AMD Ryzen 5000 “Zen 3” Desktop CPUs Official – 19% IPC Improvement, 16 Cores With Up To 4.9 GHz Clocks, Fastest Single-Threaded CPUs For Gaming

Featuring a remarkable 19% IPC increase over the prior generation in PC workloads, the “Zen 3” architecture pushes gaming and content creation performance leadership to a new level. “Zen 3” architecture reduces latency from accelerated core and cache communication and doubles the directly accessible L3 cache per core while delivering up to 2.8X more performance-per-watt versus the competition.

The top of the line 16 core AMD Ryzen 9 5950X offers:

  • The highest single-thread performance of any desktop gaming processor5
  • The most multi-core performance of any desktop gaming processor and any desktop processor in a mainstream CPU socket

The 12 core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X offers the best gaming experience by:

  • Average of 7% faster in 1080p gaming across select game titles than the competition

Average of 26% faster in 1080p gaming across select titles generationally

via AMD

AMD Zen 3 Supported Ryzen 5000 BIOS Update
AIB Chipset MODEL AGESA v2 1.1.0.x AGESA v2 1.0.8.x
Asus A520 TUF Gaming A520M-Plus Download
Prime A520M-A Download
Prime A520M-E Download
Prime A520M-K Download
Pro A520;-C/CSM Download
B550 Prime B550-Plus Download
Prime B550M-A (Wi-Fi) Download
Prime B550M-A Download
Prime B550M-K Download
TUF Gaming B550-Plus Download
TUF Gaming B550M-Plus Download
TUF Gaming B550M-Plus (Wi-Fi) Download
ROG Strix B550-A Gaming Download
ROG Strix B550-I Gaming Download
ROG Strix B550-F Gaming Download
ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi) Download
ROG Strix B550-E Gaming Download
X570 Prime X570-P Download
Prime X570-Pro Download
Pro WS X570-ACE Download
TUF Gaming X570-Plus Download
TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi) Download
TUF Gaming X570-Pro (Wi-Fi) Download
ROG Strix X570-E Gaming Download
ROG Strix X570-F Gaming Download
ROG Strix X570-I Gaming Download
ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Download
ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi) Download
ROG Crosshair VIII Impact Download
ROG Crosshair VIII Formula Download
ASRock
ASRock A520 A520M Pro4 Download
A520M-HDV Download
A520M-HVS Downlaod
A520M-ITX/ac Download
B550 B550M-HDV Download
B550M Pro4 Download
B550M ITX/ac Download
B550M Steel Legend Download
B550 Pro4 Download
B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Download
B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ax Download
B550 Extreme4 Download
B550 Steel Legend Download
B550 Taichi Download
X570 X570 Pro4 Download
X570M Pro4 Download
X570 Creator Download
X570 Taichi Download
X570 Aqua Download
X570 Extreme4 Download
X570 Extreme4 WiFi ax Download
X570 Steel Legend Download
X570 Steel Legend WiFi ax Download
X570 Phantom Gaming X Download
X570 Phantom Gaming 4 Download
X570 Phantom Gaming 4S Download
X570 Phantom Gaming 4 WiFi ax Download
X570 Phantom Gaming 4-ITX/TB3 Download
Biostar
Biostar A520 A520MH Download
B550 B550MH Download
B550GTA Download
B550GTQ Download
X570 X570GT Download
X570GTA Download
X570GT8 Download
Gigabyte
Gigabyte A520 A520M H Download
A520M S2H Download
A520M DS3H Download
A520 Aorus Elite Download
A520I AC Download
B550 B550M H Download
B550M S2H Download
B550M DS3H Download
B550M DS3H AC Download
B550M Gaming Download
B550M Aorus Pro Download
B550M Aorus Pro-P Download
B550M Aorus Elite Download
B550 Gaming X Download
B550 Gaming X V2 Download
B550 Aorus Pro Download
B550 Aorus Pro AC Download
B550 Aorus Pro AX Download
B550 Aorus Pro V2 Download
B550I Aorus Pro AX Download
B550 Aorus Elite Download
B550 Aorus Elite V2 Download
B550 Aorus Elite AX Download
B550 Aorus Elite AX V2 Download
B550 Aorus Master Download
B550 Vision D Download
X570 X570 UD Download
X570 Aorus Pro Download
X570 Aorus Pro Wifi Download
X570 Aorus Elite Download
X570 Aorus Elite Wifi Download
X570 Aorus Ultra Download
X570 Aorus Master Download
X570 Aorus Extreme Download
X570 I Aorus Pro Wifi Download
X570 Gaming X Download
MSI
MSI A520 A520M Pro Download
A520M-A Pro Download
MAG A520M Vector Wifi Download
B550 B550M Pro Download
B550M-A Pro Download
B550M Pro-VDH Download
B550M Pro-VDH Wifi Download
B550M Pro-DASH Download
B550-A Pro Download
MAG B550M Mortar Download
MAG B550M Mortar Wifi Download
MAG B550M Vector Wifi Download
MAG B550M Tomahawk Download
MAG B550M Bazooka Download
MAG B550 Torpedo Download
MAG B550 Gaming Plus Download
MAG B550 Gaming Edge Wifi Download
MAG B550I Gaming Edge Wifi Download
MAG B550 Gaming Carbon Wifi Download
MAG B550 Gaming Edge Max Wifi Download
X570 X570-A PRO Download
Prestige X570 Creation Download
MAG X570 Tomahawk Wifi Download
MEG X570 Ace Download
MEG X570 Unify Download
MEG X570 Godlike Download
MPG X570 Gaming Plus Download
MPG X570 Gaming Edge Wifi Download
MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi Download
