AMD Starts Rolling Out Zen 3 Support To 500 Series Motherboards As Promised
AMD recently announced Ryzen 5000 series processors based on the Zen 3 architecture and motherboard manufacturers have already started rolling out BIOS updates on older 500 series motherboards as promised. ComputerBase compiled a list of the updates for all the various motherboards (always double-check everything before updating BIOS, we assume no responsibility for any loss or damage).
The AMD Ryzen 5000 series features a 19% PC improvement and up to 16 cores. The flagship can boost up to 4.9 GHz and the company is claiming the fastest gaming processor crown that Intel was hoarding up till now. Interestingly, even 400 series chipsets will be getting the update to move to Zen 3 but this will not happen till January 2021 - likely in an effort to convince customers to move to newer chipsets first. Without any further ado, here are the bios links:
Featuring a remarkable 19% IPC increase over the prior generation in PC workloads, the “Zen 3” architecture pushes gaming and content creation performance leadership to a new level. “Zen 3” architecture reduces latency from accelerated core and cache communication and doubles the directly accessible L3 cache per core while delivering up to 2.8X more performance-per-watt versus the competition.
The top of the line 16 core AMD Ryzen 9 5950X offers:
- The highest single-thread performance of any desktop gaming processor5
- The most multi-core performance of any desktop gaming processor and any desktop processor in a mainstream CPU socket
The 12 core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X offers the best gaming experience by:
- Average of 7% faster in 1080p gaming across select game titles than the competition
Average of 26% faster in 1080p gaming across select titles generationally
|AMD Zen 3 Supported Ryzen 5000 BIOS Update
|AIB
|Chipset
|MODEL
|AGESA v2 1.1.0.x
|AGESA v2 1.0.8.x
|Asus
|A520
|TUF Gaming A520M-Plus
|–
|Download
|Prime A520M-A
|–
|Download
|Prime A520M-E
|–
|Download
|Prime A520M-K
|–
|Download
|Pro A520;-C/CSM
|–
|Download
|B550
|Prime B550-Plus
|–
|Download
|Prime B550M-A (Wi-Fi)
|–
|Download
|Prime B550M-A
|–
|Download
|Prime B550M-K
|–
|Download
|TUF Gaming B550-Plus
|–
|Download
|TUF Gaming B550M-Plus
|–
|Download
|TUF Gaming B550M-Plus (Wi-Fi)
|–
|Download
|ROG Strix B550-A Gaming
|–
|Download
|ROG Strix B550-I Gaming
|–
|Download
|ROG Strix B550-F Gaming
|–
|Download
|ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi)
|–
|Download
|ROG Strix B550-E Gaming
|–
|Download
|X570
|Prime X570-P
|–
|Download
|Prime X570-Pro
|–
|Download
|Pro WS X570-ACE
|–
|Download
|TUF Gaming X570-Plus
|–
|Download
|TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi)
|–
|Download
|TUF Gaming X570-Pro (Wi-Fi)
|–
|Download
|ROG Strix X570-E Gaming
|–
|Download
|ROG Strix X570-F Gaming
|–
|Download
|ROG Strix X570-I Gaming
|–
|Download
|ROG Crosshair VIII Hero
|–
|Download
|ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi)
|–
|Download
|ROG Crosshair VIII Impact
|–
|Download
|ROG Crosshair VIII Formula
|–
|Download
|ASRock
|ASRock
|A520
|A520M Pro4
|–
|Download
|A520M-HDV
|–
|Download
|A520M-HVS
|–
|Downlaod
|A520M-ITX/ac
|–
|Download
|B550
|B550M-HDV
|–
|Download
|B550M Pro4
|–
|Download
|B550M ITX/ac
|–
|Download
|B550M Steel Legend
|–
|Download
|B550 Pro4
|–
|Download
|B550 Phantom Gaming 4
|–
|Download
|B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ax
|–
|Download
|B550 Extreme4
|–
|Download
|B550 Steel Legend
|–
|Download
|B550 Taichi
|–
|Download
|X570
|X570 Pro4
|–
|Download
|X570M Pro4
|–
|Download
|X570 Creator
|–
|Download
|X570 Taichi
|–
|Download
|X570 Aqua
|–
|Download
|X570 Extreme4
|–
|Download
|X570 Extreme4 WiFi ax
|–
|Download
|X570 Steel Legend
|–
|Download
|X570 Steel Legend WiFi ax
|–
|Download
|X570 Phantom Gaming X
|–
|Download
|X570 Phantom Gaming 4
|–
|Download
|X570 Phantom Gaming 4S
|–
|Download
|X570 Phantom Gaming 4 WiFi ax
|–
|Download
|X570 Phantom Gaming 4-ITX/TB3
|–
|Download
|Biostar
|Biostar
|A520
|A520MH
|–
|Download
|B550
|B550MH
|–
|Download
|B550GTA
|–
|Download
|B550GTQ
|–
|Download
|X570
|X570GT
|–
|Download
|X570GTA
|–
|Download
|X570GT8
|–
|Download
|Gigabyte
|Gigabyte
|A520
|A520M H
|–
|Download
|A520M S2H
|–
|Download
|A520M DS3H
|–
|Download
|A520 Aorus Elite
|–
|Download
|A520I AC
|–
|Download
|B550
|B550M H
|–
|Download
|B550M S2H
|–
|Download
|B550M DS3H
|–
|Download
|B550M DS3H AC
|–
|Download
|B550M Gaming
|–
|Download
|B550M Aorus Pro
|–
|Download
|B550M Aorus Pro-P
|–
|Download
|B550M Aorus Elite
|–
|Download
|B550 Gaming X
|–
|Download
|B550 Gaming X V2
|–
|Download
|B550 Aorus Pro
|–
|Download
|B550 Aorus Pro AC
|–
|Download
|B550 Aorus Pro AX
|–
|Download
|B550 Aorus Pro V2
|–
|Download
|B550I Aorus Pro AX
|–
|Download
|B550 Aorus Elite
|–
|Download
|B550 Aorus Elite V2
|–
|Download
|B550 Aorus Elite AX
|–
|Download
|B550 Aorus Elite AX V2
|–
|Download
|B550 Aorus Master
|–
|Download
|B550 Vision D
|–
|Download
|X570
|X570 UD
|–
|Download
|X570 Aorus Pro
|–
|Download
|X570 Aorus Pro Wifi
|–
|Download
|X570 Aorus Elite
|–
|Download
|X570 Aorus Elite Wifi
|–
|Download
|X570 Aorus Ultra
|–
|Download
|X570 Aorus Master
|–
|Download
|X570 Aorus Extreme
|–
|Download
|X570 I Aorus Pro Wifi
|–
|Download
|X570 Gaming X
|–
|Download
|MSI
|MSI
|A520
|A520M Pro
|Download
|–
|A520M-A Pro
|Download
|–
|MAG A520M Vector Wifi
|Download
|–
|B550
|B550M Pro
|Download
|–
|B550M-A Pro
|Download
|–
|B550M Pro-VDH
|Download
|–
|B550M Pro-VDH Wifi
|Download
|–
|B550M Pro-DASH
|Download
|–
|B550-A Pro
|Download
|–
|MAG B550M Mortar
|Download
|–
|MAG B550M Mortar Wifi
|Download
|–
|MAG B550M Vector Wifi
|Download
|–
|MAG B550M Tomahawk
|Download
|–
|MAG B550M Bazooka
|Download
|–
|MAG B550 Torpedo
|Download
|–
|MAG B550 Gaming Plus
|Download
|–
|MAG B550 Gaming Edge Wifi
|Download
|–
|MAG B550I Gaming Edge Wifi
|Download
|–
|MAG B550 Gaming Carbon Wifi
|Download
|–
|MAG B550 Gaming Edge Max Wifi
|Download
|–
|X570
|X570-A PRO
|Download
|–
|Prestige X570 Creation
|Download
|–
|MAG X570 Tomahawk Wifi
|Download
|–
|MEG X570 Ace
|Download
|–
|MEG X570 Unify
|Download
|–
|MEG X570 Godlike
|Download
|–
|MPG X570 Gaming Plus
|Download
|–
|MPG X570 Gaming Edge Wifi
|Download
|–
|MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi
|Download
|–
