Today is the day when consumers and tech enthusiasts will finally be able to get their hands on the AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture. The new Zen 3 core promise a staggering 19% IPC improvement along with improved efficiency, faster clocks, & enhanced AAA gaming performance which disrupts the gaming CPU segment once and for all.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X & Ryzen 5 5600X Available Today, Here's Where To Buy A Ryzen 5000 CPU For Your PC

Many users have been waiting to get the AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs for their brand new PCs and today is finally that day. AMD will be launching four brand new Zen 3 based CPUs which will include the Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core, Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core, Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core, and the Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core processors.

Just like every launch, the AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs will be available from retailers around the globe but to make sure everyone planning to buy these processors gets them as soon as possible, we are making it easier for our readers by linking to every major retailer that will sell the processors at today's launch. Please be aware that major retailers such as Newegg have notified that the Ryzen 9 5950X & Ryzen 9 5900X stock is very limited and will set out fast while the Ryzen 7 5800X & Ryzen 5 5600X have better stock quantities.

🚨PSA: Tomorrow at 6am PT, we'll be releasing the @AMDRyzen 5000 series CPUs. 5950X & 5900X stock is very limited & will sell out fast. 5800X & 5600X stock is much better. Bot protection will be at full strength & consider using our app for fast purchases.https://t.co/U8U0IpC777 pic.twitter.com/DDnK9JGZKP — Newegg (@Newegg) November 5, 2020

Note - More retailer links will be added below once they go live!

AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs For US Buyers:

AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs For EU Buyers:

AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs For UK Buyers:

AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs Bundle Deals:

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 16 Cores / 32 Threads Up To 4.9 GHz For $799 US

Starting off with the top of the line parts, AMD is announcing the Ryzen 9 series which is made up of the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Ryzen 9 5950X is the flagship 16 core part which is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets.

The chip has a total cache of 72 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz boost which when put together is just stunning for a 16 core part. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is going to cost $799 US and will be available on the 5th of November like the rest of the lineup.









AMD Ryzen 9 5900X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 12 Cores / 24 Threads Up To 4.8 GHz For $549 US

Next up, we have the Ryzen 9 5900X which is a 12 core part that is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets. The chip has a total cache of 70 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.8 GHz boost which is faster than the Ryzen 9 3900XT. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X will feature a retail price of $549 US which is $50 US higher than the MSRP of the Ryzen 9 3900XT while delivering significantly faster performance.













In performance comparisons, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X completely obliterates the Intel Core i9-10900K, delivering insane amounts of up to 15% single-threaded performance jump over the competing chip within Cinebench R20. The same goes for gaming performance where the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X delivers up to 21% performance gains over the Core i9-10900K.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 8 Cores / 16 Threads Up To 4.7 GHz For $449 US

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8 core and 16 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 8 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.8 GHz base and 4.7 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 105W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $449.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 6 Cores / 12 Threads Up To 4.6 GHz For $299 US

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6 core and 12 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 6 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.7 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 65W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $299.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB TBA 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB TBA 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB TBA 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB TBA 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 TBA TBA 32 MB TBA 65W $219 US?

The CPUs will initially be compatible with the 500 series (X570 / B550) motherboards while there's planned support for 400-series motherboards too by January 2021.