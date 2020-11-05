AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 5 5600X Zen 3 ‘Ryzen 5000’ Desktop CPUs Available Today – Here’s Where To Buy Them!
Today is the day when consumers and tech enthusiasts will finally be able to get their hands on the AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture. The new Zen 3 core promise a staggering 19% IPC improvement along with improved efficiency, faster clocks, & enhanced AAA gaming performance which disrupts the gaming CPU segment once and for all.
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X & Ryzen 5 5600X Available Today, Here's Where To Buy A Ryzen 5000 CPU For Your PC
Many users have been waiting to get the AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs for their brand new PCs and today is finally that day. AMD will be launching four brand new Zen 3 based CPUs which will include the Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core, Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core, Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core, and the Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core processors.
Just like every launch, the AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs will be available from retailers around the globe but to make sure everyone planning to buy these processors gets them as soon as possible, we are making it easier for our readers by linking to every major retailer that will sell the processors at today's launch. Please be aware that major retailers such as Newegg have notified that the Ryzen 9 5950X & Ryzen 9 5900X stock is very limited and will set out fast while the Ryzen 7 5800X & Ryzen 5 5600X have better stock quantities.
🚨PSA: Tomorrow at 6am PT, we'll be releasing the @AMDRyzen 5000 series CPUs. 5950X & 5900X stock is very limited & will sell out fast. 5800X & 5600X stock is much better. Bot protection will be at full strength & consider using our app for fast purchases.https://t.co/U8U0IpC777 pic.twitter.com/DDnK9JGZKP
— Newegg (@Newegg) November 5, 2020
Note - More retailer links will be added below once they go live!
AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs For US Buyers:
- Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Desktop CPU - $799.99 US (Newegg)
- Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Desktop CPU - $799.99 US (B&H)
- Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Desktop CPU - $549.99 US (Newegg)
- Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Desktop CPU - $549.99 US (MicroCenter In-Store only )
- Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Desktop CPU - $549.99 US (B&H)
- Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Desktop CPU - $449.99 US (Newegg)
- Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Desktop CPU - $449.99 US (MicroCenter In-Store only)
- Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Desktop CPU - $449.99 US (B&H)
- Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Desktop CPU - $299.99 US (Newegg)
- Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Desktop CPU - $299.99 US (MicroCenter In-Store only)
- Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Desktop CPU - $299.99 US (B&H)
AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs For EU Buyers:
- Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Desktop CPU - €819.90 (Proshop / Germany)
- Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Desktop CPU - €825.70 (CLEVO / Germany)
- Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Desktop CPU - €829.00 (Alternate / Belgium)
- Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Desktop CPU - €899.95 (Coolmod/ Spain)
- Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Desktop CPU - €549.90 (Proshop / Germany)
- Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Desktop CPU - €554.00 (CLEVO / Germany)
- Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Desktop CPU - €569.90 (Alternate / Belgium)
- Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Desktop CPU - €619.96 (Coolmod/ Spain)
- Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Desktop CPU - €449.90 (Proshop / Germany)
- Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Desktop CPU - €456.20 (CLEVO / Germany)
- Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Desktop CPU - €469.90 (Alternate / Belgium)
- Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Desktop CPU - €499.95 (Coolmod/ Spain)
- Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Desktop CPU - €309.90 (Proshop / Germany)
- Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Desktop CPU - €304.10 (CLEVO / Germany)
- Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Desktop CPU - €309.00 (Alternate / Belgium)
- Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Desktop CPU - €348.95 (Coolmod/ Spain)
AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs For UK Buyers:
- Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Desktop CPU - £799.99 (OCUK)
- Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Desktop CPU - £799.99 (SCAN)
- Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Desktop CPU - £529.99 (OCUK)
- Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Desktop CPU - £529.99 (SCAN)
- Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Desktop CPU - £428.99 (OCUK)
- Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Desktop CPU - £428.99 (SCAN)
- Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Desktop CPU - £289.99 (OCUK)
- Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Desktop CPU - £289.99 (SCAN)
AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs Bundle Deals:
- AMD Ryzen 9 5950X + MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk - $1139.99 CAD ( CPU Only) $1359.99 CAD (Memory Express)
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X + MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk - $759.99 CAD ( CPU Only) $979.99 CAD (Memory Express)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X + MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge - $629.99 CAD ( CPU Only) $839.99 CAD (Memory Express)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X + MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk - $629.99 CAD ( CPU Only) $829.99 CAD (Memory Express)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X + MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge - $419.99 CAD ( CPU Only) $639.99 CAD (Memory Express)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X + MSI MPG B550 Tomahawk - $419.99 CAD ( CPU Only) $629.99 CAD (Memory Express)
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 16 Cores / 32 Threads Up To 4.9 GHz For $799 US
Starting off with the top of the line parts, AMD is announcing the Ryzen 9 series which is made up of the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Ryzen 9 5950X is the flagship 16 core part which is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets.
The chip has a total cache of 72 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz boost which when put together is just stunning for a 16 core part. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is going to cost $799 US and will be available on the 5th of November like the rest of the lineup.
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 12 Cores / 24 Threads Up To 4.8 GHz For $549 US
Next up, we have the Ryzen 9 5900X which is a 12 core part that is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets. The chip has a total cache of 70 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.8 GHz boost which is faster than the Ryzen 9 3900XT. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X will feature a retail price of $549 US which is $50 US higher than the MSRP of the Ryzen 9 3900XT while delivering significantly faster performance.
In performance comparisons, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X completely obliterates the Intel Core i9-10900K, delivering insane amounts of up to 15% single-threaded performance jump over the competing chip within Cinebench R20. The same goes for gaming performance where the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X delivers up to 21% performance gains over the Core i9-10900K.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 8 Cores / 16 Threads Up To 4.7 GHz For $449 US
The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8 core and 16 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 8 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.8 GHz base and 4.7 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 105W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $449.
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 6 Cores / 12 Threads Up To 4.6 GHz For $299 US
The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6 core and 12 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 6 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.7 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 65W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $299.
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup
|CPU Name
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Cache (L2+L3)
|PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)
|TDP
|Price
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
|16/32
|3.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|72 MB
|TBA
|105W
|$799 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|12/24
|3.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|70 MB
|TBA
|105W
|$549 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|8/16
|3.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|36 MB
|TBA
|105W
|$449 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|6/12
|3.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|35 MB
|TBA
|65W
|$299 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600
|6/12
|TBA
|TBA
|32 MB
|TBA
|65W
|$219 US?
The CPUs will initially be compatible with the 500 series (X570 / B550) motherboards while there's planned support for 400-series motherboards too by January 2021.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 829.9
USD 476.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter