New AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 21.10.3 Offers Performance Gains Up to 45% in AoE 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy

AMD has released its Radeon Adrenalin driver 21.10.3, which has been optimized for recent releases, including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Age of Empires 4, Doom Eternal, and Riders Republic.

In a similar fashion as NVIDIA’s new GeForce 469.49 driver, AMD’s new Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.3 driver offers optimizations for the above-mentioned titles, including performance gains by up to 45% in Age of Empires 4 for those playing the game in 4K resolution on an RX 6800 XT GPU. In addition, the new driver offers boosted performance by up to 21% in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT graphics cards compared to AMD’s previous driver version.

Also included with the new AMD 21.10.3 driver are support for Riders Republic and yesterday’s Doom Eternal 6.66 update.

Down below you’ll find the official release notes for the new driver.

AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 21.10.3 Release Notes Support For Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Up to 21% increase in performance in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.3 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.2. RS-423

Up to 21% increase in performance in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.3 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.2. Riders Republic Age of Empires IV Up to 45% increase in performance in Age of Empires IV @ 4K Max Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.3 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.2. Doom Eternal: Update 6.66 Fixed Issues In Radeon Software, the CPU Tuning feature may be missing for some users with AMD Processors such as Ryzen 9 5950X Processor.

Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.

While playing a game, some users may experience a black screen flicker if they have multiple displays connected and they attempt to switch between open windows (via Alt + Tab shortcut).

Battlefield V may crash during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6600 Graphics.

Image corruption may be observed on some characters when Radeon Boost is enabled while playing Cyberpunk 2077 on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT Graphics.

The AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 21.10.3 can be downloaded via AMD’s official website here.