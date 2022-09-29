AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q3 Driver Boost OpenGL App Performance By Up To 72%

AMD has announced the launch of its latest Software: PRO Edition 22.Q3 driver which offers up to 72% performance boost in OpenGL apps.

Giant Leap for OpenGL-based Applications - AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q3 Driver Now Available!

What’s New

Rearchitected OpenGL Driver providing major performance uplifts in significant CAD and Creator applications – up to 72% improvement over the previous driver (1)

Support for Windows 11 2022 operating system update

Get the 22.Q3 Driver here: AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q2 Driver Download

Pursuing Innovation

AMD has continuously pushed the limits of our technology, striving to get every bit of performance out of our devices while ensuring power efficiency, reliability, and stability – Day Zero Certification. We focus on meeting our customer’s needs and exceeding expectations. With every driver update, we carry on that commitment.

The release of AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q3 on September 29, 2022, is no exception as it brings our most significant performance advancements to date in all OpenGL applications and many of your other favorite creating, designing, modeling, and CAD software applications. The latest improvements are edging us towards and beyond the competition, such as Autodesk Maya, where we see improvements up to 41% greater on the AMD Radeon PRO W6800 GPU versus an NVIDIA RTX A5000 GPU using the Quadro Optimal Driver for Enterprise (ODE) 516.94 (2).

What do these numbers mean? These numbers provide a way of comparing hardware and driver performance on an even playing field. The better the score, the more streamlined experience the user will have with creating models and assemblies, working with detailed scenes, and a multitude of other interactive activities.

We continue working with software developers to advance future drivers to the next level of performance, reliability, and efficiency.

Highlighting Solidworks

With the release of the 22.Q3 Driver, AMD has up to 52% performance improvements in Solidworks from the previous driver(1). The improvements will provide a seamless experience for all users and streamline the handling of large assemblies. Users will see improvements in:

Enhanced model visualization and graphics

Streamlined interaction and manipulation of models

Improved handling of large assemblies

Better overall experience

In addition to gen over gen, AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q3 on a Radeon PRO W6600 graphics has up to 72% better performance in the SPECapc® for Siemens NX 10.0. Wireframe sub-composite with AA enabled when compared to an NVIDIA RTX A2000 graphics card using the NVIDIA Quadro Optimal Driver for Enterprise (ODE) 516.94 (3).

Solidworks – AMD Radeon PRO W6800 Performance Data

Solidworks – Radeon PRO W6600 Performance Data

Solidworks – Radeon PRO W6400 Performance Data

Highlighting Maya

With the release of the 22.Q3 Driver, AMD has up to 72% performance improvements in Autodesk Maya from the previous driver (1). The advancements will provide a seamless experience for all users and streamline the process of creating, editing, and rendering imagery, animations, and scenes. Users will see improvements in:

Enhanced model visualization and graphics performance

Streamlined interaction and manipulation of models

Better overall experience

Stable performance

Improved multitasking between Maya and other applications

In addition to gen over gen, 22.Q3 pushes Radeon PRO GPU past popular NVIDIA GPUs in Maya with a SPECviewperf® score of the Radeon PRO W6800 performing up to 41% better than the RTX A5000 using the Quadro Optimal Driver for Enterprise (ODE) 516.94.

Details

AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q3 is based on our 22.Q2 driver branch and includes the rearchitected of our OpenGL driver. This new architecture was first introduced to consumers in July 2022 with our AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1. The current market feedback on performance improvements has been highly positive for performance and stability.

We took the rearchitected OpenGL and tailored it to increase performance for OpenGL-based Creator and CAD applications, such as Autodesk Maya, which has seen improvement increase up to 72%1 over the previous driver and up to 41% over the competition (2). The latest driver has also continued to increase performance in non-OpenGL applications, which has seen up to 72% over the competition.

These improvements are available in AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q3 driver release. The new architecture will also benefit the low-power Radeon PRO workstation graphics cards, significantly improving performance for integrated platforms as shown above.

The AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q3 driver has been tested and approved by Dell, HP, and Lenovo for stability and is available through their driver downloads. AMD continues to work with software developers to certify the latest drivers. Certification updates will be posted on AMD.com under AMD Software: PRO Edition.

For a complete list of workstation applications certified for performance and reliability, see it here: AMD Software: PRO Edition Certified Applications.