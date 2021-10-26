NVIDIA GeForce Driver 469.49 Brings Ray Tracing and DLSS Support for Guardians of the Galaxy

The latest GeForce Game Ready Driver includes DLSS and Ray Tracing support for the highly anticipated Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. The driver also offers support to games such as Age of Empires IV, Battlefield 2042 Early Access, Call of Duty: Vanguard, DOOM Eternal, Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, and more.

How can you know if the system you have meets the requirements? Well, you can be sure that you're going to get the best experience by getting one of NVIDIAs laptop/desktop system bundles. However, if you already built a system of your own and want to see how it stacks up, NVIDIA prepared a chart with the recommended specs needed for when the game comes out:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Review – What Kind of Name is Avengers, Anyway?

Thanks to the driver, players can experience Guardians of the Galaxy at up to 8K HDR with higher levels of detail and uncapped framerates. With a suitable system, glass accurately reflects characters and surroundings, creating a more immersive visual experience. Water has more accurate and detailed reflections. And the many metallic surfaces of the game’s alien environments reflect their surroundings and the action, greatly improving image quality throughout the game.

You can look at the improvements made by NVIDIA's driver in their DLSS video:

NVIDIA's latest Game Ready Driver also includes optimizations and enhancements for the games that will be available in the next few weeks. The spotlight of the optimizations is Chivalry 2 with the inclusion of DLSS support.

NVIDIA Readies GeForce RTX 3080 With GA102-220, RTX 3050 Ti With GA106-150 & RTX 3050 With GA107-350 GPUs

Today, Chivalry 2 introduces NVIDIA DLSS in a new update, boosting performance up to 45% and enabling all RTX players to play the game at 4K at over 60FPS with max settings enabled. Below you can see the increased performance impact that the newly implemented DLSS feature has on Chivalry 2:

You can also watch Chivalry 2 in action with NVIDIA DLSS in the video below:

The latest NVIDIA GeForce Driver also adds support for 6 new G-SYNC compatible displays that deliver a baseline Variable Refresh Rate that will make players' gaming smoother and more enjoyable. The newly added displays include:

AOC 24G2W1G4

AOC AG274QS3R1B+

ASUS ROG XG27AQM

ASUS VG32AQ1LA

ASUS XG249CM

MSI MPG321QRF-QD

Finally, the new driver also adds GeForce Experience Optimal Settings for 6 new games, including:

Crysis 2 Remastered

Crysis 3 Remastered

Gas Station Simulator

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Qian Nv You Hun

Sword and Fairy 7

As always, you can download the NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 469.49 driver through GeForce Experience. If you want to read more about the games that will be benefitting from the latest driver, we suggest reading NVIDIA's blog post on the matter. In case you missed it, we also talked about GeForce NOW's games that were added during last week's GFN Thursday.