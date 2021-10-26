Doom Eternal 6.66 Update Out Now, Horde Mode, Battlemode 2.0, and Rewards Detailed

Bethesda and id Software teased it last week, and now they’ve officially dropped Doom Eternal’s appropriately-number 6.66 update. This update adds the new Horde Mode and ultra-challenging Master Levels, significantly expands and tweaks Battlemode, offers up a whole bunch of new rewards to earn, and more. Best of all, it’s all free. You can check out an action-packed new trailer for Doom Eternal's Horde Mode, below.

Here’s a rundown of all the new content included in Doom Eternal ver. 6.66…

Horde Mode Compete for the highest score by battling wave after wave of demons across three Missions from DOOM Eternal and The Ancient Gods – Parts One and Two* in this challenging new single player game mode. You’ll need to keep your wits about you and your skill sharp. Like a classic arcade game, there aren’t any checkpoints, you start with just 3 extra lives - but there are more to earn as you progress. You begin with only a fully mastered Combat Shotgun, unlocking a new weapon at random as you complete each Arena Round. Earn new Milestones and unlock loads of cool new customization items as you progress! Structure Each Horde Mode Mission consists of the following Rounds (pictured above): Arena Round - Arena combat encounter with waves and waves of demons

Blitz Round - Kill as many demons as you can before time runs out

Bonus Coin Round (optional) - Collect as many coins as you can before time runs out

Traversal Round - Navigate a traversal puzzle and collect as many coins as you can before time runs out

Bonus Blitz Round (optional) - A Blitz round but with Super Heavy demons and Onslaught (damage multiplier) power-ups! Scoring Your score is tallied at the end of each Round. You are awarded additional points for any remaining Extra Lives and BFG Ammo Every demon you kill that isn’t a Zombie, a Spirit or summoned by an Archvile gives you points

Bigger demons are worth points more than smaller ones

Bounty demons are worth more than standard ones but decrease in value over time

Earn more points by completing Mission Challenges (completing all of them rewards bonus points)

Picking up coins in Traversal and Bonus Coin Rounds reward points (Gold > Silver > Bronze) Progression You begin Horde Mode with: 3 Extra Lives

A fully mastered Combat Shotgun

The Chainsaw, all Equipment and Dash

All Perks, Runes and Sentinel Crystal Upgrades

Another fully mastered gun is awarded at random on completion of each Arena Round

Special weapons are given at the start of certain Arena Rounds

Completing Milestones unlocks new customization items

Additional Extra Lives are awarded by completing Blitz Rounds, Bonus Coin Rounds, Bonus Blitz Rounds, Combat Arena Rounds 1 and 2 in The Holt and by killing the required number of demons in Blitz and Bonus Blitz Rounds. They can also be acquired in level during any Traversal Round

Rather than just list them off, id Software opted to create little collages of all the rewards you can earn in Horde Mode, which you can check out in the following gallery.







New Master Levels Update 6.66 includes two new Master Levels, Mars Core and The World Spear. Complete the corresponding campaign level to unlock each one. Access your unlocked Master Levels from the Fortress of DOOM or the Mission Select menu Battlemode 2.0 Update 6.66 brings the biggest and most important update to the game mode so far. Now, more than ever skill matters in Battlemode. The more you win, the better the players you face off against will be. Complete Battlemode 2.0 Series Challenges to increase your Rank, unlock new rewards and attain a higher Leaderboard position New Playable BALLTEMODE 2.0 Content Dread Knight The Dread Knight is well-suited for Demon players who have an all-or-nothing play style. With double-jump and an array of attacks, the Dread Knight is a nimble demon with and potent offensive capabilities, but the attacks require cooldowns that can leave you exposed in between use Primary Attack: Energy Wave The Energy Wave is a Destroyer Blade-style energy projectile that yields moderate damage with a moderate rate of fire Berserk Activating Berserk temporarily replaces Energy Wave with a high-damage melee attack with heavy lurch

While in use, Berserk increases movement speed and reduces damage taken by up to 60%

Every use of Berserk requires a long cool down period Ground Slam Ground Slam is an AOE attack that allows the Dread Knight to leap to a selected location within the permitted range to deal explosive damage to the area upon impact

Every use of Ground Slam requires a cool down period Quantum Orb Quantum Orb is a projectile attack dealing moderate damage which the Dread Knight can redirect in flight by activating its teleport ability

Every use of the Quantum Orb requires a cooldown period, which is shorter if the teleport ability is not activated

New Arena: Stronghold Battlemode's new arena: Stronghold is at the center of Hell. Acting as both a defensive position and a processing facility that helps fuel the Dark Lord's war machine, the environment lends itself to players who can keep moving between the different layers arena. Demon players and Slayer alike will fight over the valuable cover that the Fuel Overflow area provides. Players who master traversing between the bottom and top platforms will excel in our most competitive BATTLEMODE map to date Hot Streaks Hot Streaks are key to the more competitive BATTLEMODE 2.0 design. The Streak Tracker on the top of the Player Card tracks wins and losses played in Public Matches, activating after the first win as a Slayer or a Demon. When the Streak Tracker is active, additional wins are tracked as checkmarks and losses as X’s A Hot Streak card is awarded when a player wins four games before losing two

The Streak Tracker resets after losing two matches before a Hot Streak card is awarded

The number of Hot Streak cards you have determines your Rank and Leaderboard position Additional details: Playing as the Slayer and as a Demon each has their own respective Streak Tracker

Exiting a Public match prematurely will count as a loss

The Streak Tracker does not record wins and losses from Private Matches

Rewards from the series page and the requirements to unlock them are different for Slayers and Demons Hot Streak Cards When a player completes a hot streak run, they will be awarded a hot streak card (these determine your leader board position). If you got a hot streak playing as a Demon you’ll get a Demon card. If you completed it as the Slayer, you’ll get a Slayer card Streak-Based Matchmaking With the release of Update 6.66, all Public Lobbies use Streak-based matchmaking. Streak-based matchmaking aims to match you against other players with the same number of Streak wins, broadening the match criteria over time if unmet. Players can join Public Lobbies as a Slayer, a solo Demon or as a Demon team Leaderboards BATTLEMODE 2.0 adds Slayer and Demon-based Leaderboards for each supported platform. Leaderboard position is determined by Rank attained and number of Hot Streaks completed in the current Series. Leaderboards are reset with each Series change over.

The new Battlemode will also have some new cosmetics, which you can scope out below.

Of course, Doom Eternal ver. 6.66 also includes the usual long list of bug fixes and balance tweaks – if you need to know about those, you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Doom Eternal is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and Stadia. Version 6.66 is available to download now on all platforms expect Switch, where it will arrive “as soon as it’s ready.”