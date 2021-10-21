Guardians of the Galaxy PC Ray Tracing Requirements Revealed; Requires at Least an RTX 2060 for Ray Tracing at Low Detail in 1080p

The official Guardians of the Galaxy PC requirements have been revealed by NVIDIA in order to play the upcoming title with or without Ray Tracing.

Yesterday, developer Eidos Montreal released some behind-the-scenes RTX gameplay for the game, and shortly after, NVIDIA released the minimum and recommended PC specs. On PC, the game supports DLSS upscaling and Ray Traced reflections.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy New Behind the Scenes Video Features Never Seen Before RTX Gameplay

PC gamers wanting to play the game with Ray Tracing will require at least an NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU and Intel Core i5-9400/Ryzen 5 2600 CPU in order to play in 1080p resolution with low detail. NVIDIA says that an RTX 3070 and Core i5-10600/Ryzen 5/3600X is required for 1440p gaming with high detail. For Ray Tracing Ultra settings in 4K resolution, players will require an RTX 3080 with 10GB of VRAM and an Intel Core i7-10700/Ryzen 7 3700X CPU.

NVIDIA also detailed the minimum and recommend for playing the game without Ray Tracing. You’ll find all of the requirements in the sheet below.

Guardians of the Galaxy launches next week on October 26 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. There’s also the Cloud version streaming via GeForce NOW. The game was officially unveiled back in June of this year.

You can check out the game’s launch trailer down below:

Guardians of the Galaxy Launch Trailer Delivers Action and a Major New Character Tease

Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with both original and well-known Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. You got this. Probably.

“The Eidos-Montréal team is honored to have the opportunity to work on such an iconic franchise alongside our trusted collaborators at Marvel Entertainment,” said David Anfossi, Head of Studio at Eidos-Montréal. “Our teams are known for revisiting IPs and bringing their own twists and craft to the stories and the art surrounding them. As you will experience, it’s no different for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.”

