AMD has released its new Radeon Adrenalin Driver 21.1.1 which improves performance in Hitman 3 and has been optimized for Quake II RTX.

As noted by AMD, the new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.1.1 driver increases the performance of the recently-released Hitman 3 by up to 10% in 4K resolution and Ultra settings for 16GB Radeon RX 6800 XT GPUs.

Testing conducted by AMD Performance Labs as of Jan 15, 2021 on the 16GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT, using a test system comprising of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU (3.7 GHz), 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memory, and Windows 10x64 with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.1.1 versus the previous driver edition 20.12.1 on Hitman 3 @ 4K Ultra settings. Performance may vary. RS-349.

In addition, the new driver is optimized for the ray-traced reimagining of Quake II, Quake II RTX.

Aside from optimizations for the above-mentioned titles, the new 21.1.1 driver fixes several issues that have been reported, including a reflection issue within GTA V, and a DOOM Eternal crash when gaming and having the Steam overlay enabled.

We’ve included the full release notes for this new driver down below:

Quake II™ RTX Fixed Issues The recording and streaming overlay indicator may sometimes reset itself to the default position.

Performance Metrics Overlay size may intermittently reset or may not match values that are set in Radeon Software after performing a task switch.

The Radeon Software installer screen can sometimes display the incorrect release date of the Radeon Software version you are installing.

Performance Metrics Overlay may flicker during video playback on displays with HDR enabled.

Reflections in Grand Theft Auto V™ may fail to appear when ‘Reflection MSAA’ is enabled in the game settings.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds™ session timer may continue in Radeon Software even after the game has been exited.

DOOM Eternal™ may experience an application crash while gaming and having Steam™ overlay enabled.

Recorded content from Radeon Software may appear cropped or recorded at an incorrect resolution on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

The Samsung™ Odyssey G9 C49G95T may experience display or corruption issues when set to 5120x1440@240hz.

Anisotropic Filtering in Radeon™ Software graphics settings is not taking effect in DirectX®9 applications on RDNA graphics products.

Some displays such as the Sceptre C series or Samsung™ Odyssey G9 series may experience an intermittent black screen on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

Oculus Link users may experience intermittent crashes on Polaris and Vega series graphics products.

AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 21.1.1 can be downloaded from AMD’s official website here.