Latest AMD 22.7.1 Driver Tested, Boosts OpenGL Performance For Radeon GPUs & Ryzen APUs Massively

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 27, 2022
AMD Debuts Noise Suppression Tech & Up To 92% OpenGL Performance Boost In Latest Drivers 2

AMD debuted its latest 22.7.1 Software Driver yesterday which touted some massive performance gains in OpenGL API with Radeon GPUs & Ryzen APUs. Now we are getting the first results from our own readers which confirm that the performance improvement is indeed real & its a massive one.

AMD 22.7.1 Software Drivers Tested, Showcase Huge OpenGL Performance Boost In Benchmarks With Radeon GPUs & Ryzen APUs

AMD was lacking a bit behind NVIDIA when it came to performance within the OpenGL API but the company has made several improvements and the latest driver is a testament to their hard work. A series of benchmarks have now been posted by our readers which showcase impressive uplifts in overall performance which even exceed the +92% figure AMD themselves published for Minecraft, yesterday.

The benchmarks come from our readers, PhazDelta, Kosiqq and It's a x-ma'am who used tested their hardware within Unigine Heaven and Basemark GPU benchmarks.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT New vs Old Driver OpenGL Performance:

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT OpenGL vs DirectX 11 Driver Performance:

We first have a result of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT in Unigine Heaven 4.0 which scored an average of 155.8 FPS with the older drivers but once the new drivers were installed, the graphics performance shot up to 196.2 FPS, an increase of 26%. PhazDelta also noted that the performance of the OpenGL API is better than the DirectX 11 API within the same benchmark now. In DirectX 11, he scored 244.5 FPS on average & with OpenGL API, he scored 251.7 FPS on average, marking a difference of 3%.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Basemark GPU Benchmark New vs Old Drivers OpenGL Test #1:

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Basemark GPU Benchmark New vs Old Drivers OpenGL Test #2:

Next up, we have results within the Basemark GPU benchmark which uses the OpenGL 4.5 API. One test result shows 7759 points with the older and 17814 points with the new drivers on the AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card and the other shows 7496 points with the old and 16592 points with the new drivers on the same graphics card. That's an improvement of 2.3x which is simply insane.

It's not just the AMD Radeon GPUs that are witnessing a good boost in OpenGL performance but so are the Ryzen APUs that utilize RDNA 2 graphics architecture. As spotted by Videocardz, Twitterati Cary Golomb, ran a Ryzen 7 6800U at 10W with the new 22.7.1 Software Drivers and scored a 12% performance uplift. The older drivers delivered a max FPS of 31.9 while the newer drivers uplifted the performance to 35.7 FPS, scoring a perfect 900 points in Unigine Heaven 4.0. These are just a few examples of the OpenGL performance boost coming from the new drivers and if you happen to have noticed some big improvements while running an OpenGL app or game, do share with us in the comments below.

To get the latest 22.7.1 Software Drivers from AMD, you can head over to the official driver page here.

