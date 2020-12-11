AirPods Max Market Share is ‘Too Niche’ to Boost Sales Compared to AirPods Earbuds

Apple introduced the new AirPods Max recently. While the technology inside the cold metal housing is top-notch, the pricing of the headset has not been received well. With $549 for just the headset, we're not sure who Apple is aiming at with the AirPods Max. Is it designed as a studio-grade product like the Pro Display XDR? We will wait for users to decide that. Since it is priced higher than most over-ear headphones, analysts believe that the AirPods Max belongs to a 'too niche' market segment to boost sales.

AirPods Max Sale Will Not Boost As the Premium Headphones Are Too Niche - Says Apple Suppliers

Apple's AirPods Max comes in a wide range of color options with detachable ear cups. You can mix and match the color of ear cups with your AirPods Max but the pair will cost you a whopping $69. As mentioned earlier, Apple's suppliers do not expect the premium headset to boost sales compared to AirPods earbuds. This is due to the fact that the over-ear headphones market share is too niche as per the latest report.

AirPods Max Raises ‘Noise-Canceling Bar’, Beats Sony’s WH-1000XM4 & Feature an Impressive Build, According to First Impression Videos

The sources cited Canalys statistics showing that the world's quarterly shipments of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds came to around 45 million pairs in third-quarter 2019, compared to 20 million for over-ear headphones.

Unitech and Compaq, Taiwan-based companies have been shipping rigid-flex boards for AirPods and according to a report from DigiTimes, the companies are said to be providing Apple with printed circuit boards for the AirPods Max as well. Industry sources say that the PCB suppliers do not expect AirPods Max sales to boost, "reasoning that over-ear headphones are positioned as a niche segment with higher prices but smaller market scale compared to earbuds."

The report further points that Sony, Bose, and JBL are market leaders in the market of over-ear headphones. In addition to this, all of these Apple competitors in the sector price their respective products much lower than that of the AirPods Max. Nonetheless, the AirPods Max is beating Sony at its own game as per the latest findings.

The AirPods Max are priced at $549 and it raised several questions as to where Apple is headed with it. Regardless, Apple's AirPods Max was still sold out and the shipment dates have been pushed to March of 2021. Does this mean that the company's name behind its product will do the trick? How would the product age over the long term? These are all questions that only time can tell.

The addition of the digital crown is a pretty neat design as it is far more natural to control volume using the dial compared to buttons. Moreover, we're sure the sound quality is great too but does it justify the hefty price tag? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.