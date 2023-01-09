Apple Has No Plans To Introduce Major Updates For The iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, More in 2023

Apple has a lot in store for users this year with the iPhone 15 series and new Macs with upgraded specifications. According to the latest, you should not expect any major updates with the iPad mini, iPad Air, AirPods, Apple TV, and the Apple Watch. Scroll down to read more details on the changes that you should be looking forward to with the release of the aforementioned Apple products.

Apple's AR Headset is expected to take attention away from most products this year with no major updates planned for AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and Apple TV

In his latest Power On newsletter, analyst Mark Gurman claims that Apple is not planning to introduce major changes for its iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, and Apple Watch lineup this year. Instead, the company is looking to announce the new AR Headset in the coming months at a Spring event. The AR Headset will take away most of the attention from other products.

For the iPad, there are no major changes expected this year. However, the company might shift to OLED technology for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models next year. This year, the company could update the iPad mini and iPad Air with new chips for enhanced performance and battery life. The AirPods would adhere to a similar fate, according to Gurman. However, the company could launch an updated version of the AirPods Max which could potentially offer users a lighter and more affordable option.

Redesigned 2022 MacBook Air

As for the Apple Watch, Gurman does not expect design changes. In contrast, Apple would upgrade the latest Apple Watch models with new chips for faster performance. Apple announced the all-new Apple Watch Ultra at its September event last year. The wearable offers a rugged design with a plethora of new and exclusive features. Lastly, Gurman also suggests that Apple has no plans to update the Apple TV in 2023.

Other than this, the company is planning to launch a bigger 15.5-inch variant of the MacBook Air with M2 and M2 Pro chips. The design will be identical to the 13.6-inch version of the MacBook Air that Apple introduced last year.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.