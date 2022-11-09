Menu
AirPods Pro 2 Selling Well With Customers, With 20 Million Shipments Estimated for Q4, 2022

Omar Sohail
Nov 8, 2022, 11:49 PM EST
Only a couple of months have passed since Apple announced the AirPods Pro 2, and one analyst believes that this model will bring a healthy dose of revenue for the company, with shipments estimated to reach 20 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

One Apple Supplier Has Reportedly Stopped Production of AirPods Pro 2, but Despite This Setback, the Wireless Earbuds Appear to Be Selling Well

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo provided estimated shipment stats of the AirPods Pro 2, believing Apple’s top-tier audio product to generate significant traction in the market, but it appears that production has been hampered somewhat. Back in 2019, Goertek and Luxshare would enter into a supply chain deal with the technology giant, but for an unknown reason, Goertek has halted production.

In his tweet, Kuo says that the supplier has suspended production on an audio device, which he believes to be the AirPods Pro 2. The analyst believes that Chinese acoustic components company has stopped making the wireless earbuds as a result of issues emanating from its facility and not due to demand. Due to this, Luxshare, which we mentioned above, is said to take the remainder of the orders from Apple, resulting in a nice payday for the supplier, along with getting preference for future orders.

Kuo’s update comes just days after Apple announced that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments will be affected due to COVID-19 restrictions in China. From what we can gather, Goertek is probably experiencing technical difficulties with the AirPods Pro 2, because a 20-million shipments estimate for a single quarter for a pair of wireless earbuds is still an impressive figure.

Assuming each AirPods Pro 2 was sold for $249, it would result in a single model grossing $4.98 billion in sales, and given that these can be paired with any device or computer with Bluetooth connectivity, the potential customer reach is significantly larger.

