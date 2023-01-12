Apple to Launch Budget AirPods and New AirPods Max Next Year

The AirPods Max is the company's most high-end headphones that you can buy right now. However, the wearable has been updated for years now and the company is planning to announce a new variant as soon as next year. Alongside the more expensive AirPods Max, Apple will also announce its $99 budget AirPods. Scroll down to read more details on what you should expect.

Apple will potentially launch its new AirPods Max and $99 AirPods in the second half of 2024 or early 2025

Apple has gradually expanded the AirPods lineup over the years. You can choose between several options like the standard AirPods, AirPods Pro, or the AirPods Max. While Apple has introduced new and upgraded models of the AirPods and AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max has been left out. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is developing the second generation of the AirPods Max that will launch in the second half of next year or early 2025.

Apart from the flagship model of the AirPods, Apple is planning to price the AirPods at $99. At this point, the second-gen AirPods are available to order for $129 from the Apple Store. In comparison, the third-gen AirPods are available for $169. If you want to get your hands on the MagSafe case, it will cost you $179. If Apple goes ahead with its plans, users will not only get more options but the AirPods will be the cheapest that Apple has ever offered.

As for what you can expect, Kuo did not mention any details regarding the feature set of the AirPods. The AirPods Max could undergo design change with improved internals and sound quality. As for the $99 AirPods, Apple could simply offer the existing AirPods for a lower price tag and not release an updated variant of the wearable. However, the final word rests with Apple and the company could alter its plans as it sees fit.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. As for now, would you want Apple to change the external design of the AirPods Max? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.