AirPods Max, Apple’s Over-Ear Headphones Are Official; Features Include Active Noise Cancellation, Custom H1 Chip, and More

While we didn’t get the 2020 Apple TV today, the company’s over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, are here. Earlier, they were reportedly delayed, but they are here, in the flesh, with a unique design, along with a slew of features. However, the ludicrously high price tag is something that might discourage a lot of customers, but continue reading on. Perhaps they offer something you’ll like.

AirPods Max Specs, Features, and More

According to Apple, the AirPods Max has been carefully crafted, right down to the headband. The stainless steel headband flaunts a ton of sturdiness and is made with the intent to distribute weight and reduce on-head pressure. The earcups attached to the headband distribute an equal amount of pressure while creating an effective seal to deliver that immerse audio experience. There’s also the Digital Crown, which is inspired by the Apple Watch and offers precise volume control coupled with the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri.

The custom H1 chip pairs seamlessly with your iPhone and iPad. There’s automatic switching that allows users to switch and move sound between their iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Also, battery life will be a tremendous selling point for the AirPods Max because Apple claims that users can get up to 20 hours of endurance with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled. These over-ear headphones also come with a soft, slim Smart Case that puts AirPods Max in an ultra-low power state. This helps to conserve battery life when the headphones are not in use.







There’s also Audio Sharing that makes it possible to easily share an audio stream between two sets of AirPods on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV 4K. All you have to do is bring these AirPods Max near the device and connect with a single tap. Of course, the AirPods Max are compatible with Siri, allowing you to play music, make phone calls, control the volume, get directions, and more.

Siri can also read incoming messages as they arrive with Announce Messages with Siri.

Pricing and Availability

The pricing might put off many customers, as the AirPods Max cost $549 and are available today. Also, keep in mind that Apple devices running iOS 14.3 or later, iPadOS 14.3 or later, macOS Big Sur 11.1 or later, watchOS 7.2 or later, or tvOS 14.3 or later are compatible with the AirPods Max. Shipping will commence on Tuesday, December 15.





Looking at the features, battery life, and design of the AirPods Max, do you think the $549 price is justified? Tell us down in the comments.