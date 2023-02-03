Apple Could Launch AirPods Max 2 Later Next Year or Early 2025

Apple released the original AirPods Max in December 2020 for a whopping $549. The high-end headphones have not been updated since and the company is still expected to take its sweet time before releasing the second generation. A well-known analyst has now suggested that Apple will potentially launch the new AirPods Max 2 in the second half of 2024 or early in 2025. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple will not launch the AirPods Max 2 until later next year at the earliest

Ming-Chi Kuo mentions in a series of tweets that Apple's "next important acoustic product refresh time" will take place sometime in 2024 or 2025. The analyst mentions that Apple has three products in store for users in this time frame - HomePod mini 2, AirPods Max 2, and the budget variant of the AirPods. To be precise, Kuo states that Apple could either launch the products later in 2024 or early 2025.

The analyst only mentioned the time frame and did not say anything about the forthcoming features that will be part of the mix. As for what you should expect, Apple could possibly add a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port as you would find on the current AirPods Max. Additionally, Apple could offer longer battery life, new colors, and upgraded internals for enhanced audio quality and Find My features.

Apple's 2020 AirPods Max

As for the budget AirPods, Kuo previously mentioned that Apple is aiming for a $99 price tag. Currently, the cheapest AirPods that you can buy right now are $129. The third-generation AirPods are available for $169. Apple recently released the second generation full-size HomePod with various new additions and minor design changes, The smart speaker was well received by reviewers who stated that it brings excellent sound quality and enhanced smart home features to the table.

We will share more details on Apple's AirPods Max 2 as soon as further information is shared by the industry. Do you think Apple should change the design of the AirPods Max? Let us know in the comments,