AirPods Max Sales Might Not Even Reach One Million Units in 2021 – Is the High Price a Crucial Factor?

Apple wanted to aim for the best product in a particular segment, which is why the AirPods Max retail for $549. The competition’s offerings are often available for $200 less than what Apple charges, which could be one reason why the company is not expected even to ship one million units of its premium headphones.

Analyst Views the AirPods Max as Providing Limited Help to Apple in Terms of Sales Volume

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with some more updates concerning Apple products. Previously, he mentioned that the AirPods 3 would not go into mass production until Q3, 2021, and now he has some thoughts on the AirPods Max. He believes that the premium over-ear headphones would offer limited help to Apple in terms of sales.

AirPods 3 Mass Production to Start in Q3, 2021, According to Famed Analyst

While he has not provided reasons for this, he does mention that the AirPods Max sales could reach around one million units. That figure does not represent the numbers of a successful product, but considering the price tag stamped on them, Apple might not have to worry about such disappointing sales, assuming they come true. Then again, the company also has a diversified lineup of wireless earphones, such as the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro, so even if the AirPods Max sell poorly, the popularity of the remaining models will act as an offset.

However, that does not mean Apple should continue developing expensive headphones like this because assuming we see the same premium materials on a future product, AirPods Max sales might tank further. There is a possibility Apple is bringing a cheaper variant of the AirPods Max to the market; one that is rumored to feature an all-plastic build and will sport a $349 price tag. So are we going to see the launch take place on March 23? It is highly unlikely because the rumor mill has not mentioned the arrival of these headphones, but we will keep you updated regardless.

News Source: AppleInsider