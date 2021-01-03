Upcoming Apple Silicon Mac Will Feature a 12-Core Chip, and Will Be Announced in March, Says Tipster

In 2020, we were greeted by the 5nm 8-core M1 chip, which only means Apple is expected to up the core count for the new year. We’ve heard about a 12-core Apple Silicon Mac several times by various sources for several months, but such a product never materialized, unfortunately. Thankfully, one tipster strongly believes that if you want to experience a new powerhouse Mac, you won’t have to wait that long as it’s expected in March.

New Apple Silicon Mac Could Feature a Redesign Chassis Coupled With a 14.1-inch Display, According to Previous Reports

LeaksApplePro teased the possible release of a brand new Apple Silicon Mac but apart from letting us know the core count of the chip expected in this machine, there are no other details provided. For instance, according to a report from Ming-Chi Kuo, redesigned MacBook Pro models sporting display sizes of 14.1 inches and 16 inches will arrive in Q2, 2021, with both of them getting treated to Apple’s custom silicon.

The new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro may feature the 12-core Apple Silicon, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 16-core part. Since the 16-inch MacBook Pro would have more space for a beefier cooling solution, it makes sense to incorporate a more powerful silicon as part of its internals. Sadly, the tipster hasn’t provided details on what the new chip will be called. However, a previous report mentions that a new M2 silicon will arrive in 2021, but it will be for Apple’s redesigned iMac line.

Next Mac March 12 cores — LeaksApplePro🎄 (@LeaksApplePro) December 31, 2020

A different report claims that a desktop-class 5nm A14T chip is being developed for the new iMac. Since there are conflicting reports here, we’ll go with our gut and say that the next Apple Silicon Mac featuring the M2 will be the 14.1-inch model. However, we recommend treating this info as mere speculation at this point. The 12-core chip will likely be divided into eight performance cores, with four focused on power efficiency.

Looking at the performance of the M1, we’re excited to see what this new Apple Silicon Mac with 12 cores brings to the table. At the same time, we feel that the inclusion of additional performance cores might adversely affect battery life. Then again, we’ll have to see for ourselves what workaround Apple incorporates, so like always, stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: LeaksApplePro