While there might not be an exciting couple of weeks as no product releases are expected, Apple might not disappoint its loyal customer base and have a bevy of devices to show off. One of them is the new MacBook Pro family, while the others are two new iPad models, which according to a new report, are on track for a release later this year.

Reporter Says Next Weeks Will Be Light as Far as News Is Concerned

According to Mark Gurman’s newsletter Power On, the next few weeks are not going to be exciting because there is not a whole lot of news expected. However, in the coming months, Apple might have nearly everyone excited because the new MacBook Pro models, along with a low-cost iPad and iPad mini, might be scheduled for a release. While the iPad mini is long overdue for an update, the majority of eyes will be converged on the new notebooks.

A previous prediction from a tipster states that Apple is expected to launch a 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in late October or early November, and in those releases, we should also expect a new Mac mini. Two of Apple’s biggest concerns when releasing the new MacBook Pro models are the ongoing chip shortage and mini-LED production. While the technology giant has reportedly added a new supplier to help with the production burden, and with TSMC prioritizing chip delivers for Apple, there could be other factors that may come into play later.

At launch, there is a possibility that limited units of the new MacBook Pro models are available for customers, with stock levels likely increasing shortly after. In related news, Gurman reports that Apple is exploring larger iPad screen designs that go beyond the 12.9-inch threshold. Whether or not we will see those products materialize, only time will tell. Until then, make sure to check out our MacBook Pro-related coverage below, as you will come across important information in them.

News Source: 9to5Mac