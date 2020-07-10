Redesigned MacBook Pro Models Featuring 14.1-inch, 16-inch Displays & Custom A-Series Chips Reportedly Arriving in Q2, 2021

A series of MacBook Pro models are expected to launch next year, according to a report from revered analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo. Earlier, he stated that a 13-inch MacBook Pro would go into production in Q4, 2020, becoming the first ARM-based Mac to be sold to customers. Of course, Apple isn’t going to stop here as the tech giant has other models to release.

New 14.1-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pro Models Might Also Be the First to Sport mini-LED Screens

Details of the research note ere spotted by MacRumors, with the following info provided.

“We predict that Apple will launch new MacBook models including the new 13.3-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ equipped with the ‌Apple Silicon‌ in 4Q20, the new ‌MacBook Air‌ equipped with the ‌Apple Silicon‌ in 4Q20 or 1Q21, and new 14- and 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models equipped with the ‌Apple Silicon‌ and all-new form factor design in late 2Q21 or 3Q21.”

Kuo earlier made a prediction that a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a 24-inch iMac would be the first machines to feature Apple’s A-series chipset and would launch later this year. However, apart from three upcoming MacBook Pro models and a single MacBook Air, there’s no mention of an iMac, so we’ll have to wait and see through future reports what Apple’s expected plans are for the near future.

The analyst also believes that the 14.1-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro could be upgraded with mini-LED screens. This might be a possibility because Apple’s rumored 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the A14X Bionic could also feature the same display tech and may launch in late 2020, assuming there are no hiccups in the production phase, as there were reports that the tablet’s release has been pushed back to 2021 because of a complex design.

Both the 14.1-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro could also be thinner and lighter than previous versions and also offer better battery life. With Apple expected to reduce the logic board size and cram in a bigger battery, users will most likely experience better endurance with these models, though we’ll have to wait a few months to obtain those juicy bits to inform our readers, so stay tuned.

Image Credits - iFixit

News Source: MacRumors