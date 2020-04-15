This is a strange and rather interesting one. The 2020 iPhone SE has a 7-megapixel front-facing camera that can take portrait mode photos with blurred background.

The 12-Megapixel Rear-Camera on the iPhone SE is Impressive, the Front Facing is Equally Mind-Boggling

iPhone SE packs an amazing set of cameras. Despite its low price, Apple managed to squeeze in everything that's great on the iPhone 11 cameras and packed it into an even smaller body. But, as we keep on digging into what the phone is capable of doing, we are constantly being surprised.

2020 iPhone SE has an IP67 Rating, Can Withstand 1-meter of Water for 30 Minutes

For example, the front facing 7-megapixel camera, can take Portrait Mode shots, complete with blurred background and even depth control. All of this happens without any depth sensor on the iPhone SE.

It all makes sense how Apple is doing this in the first place - computational photography and using the same method which it uses to take Portrait Mode photos using the rear facing camera with a single lens. This means that the camera will only take portrait shots if there's a human face in the viewfinder and the A13 Bionic chip will take care of the rest. Essentially, if you were hoping to buy this phone in order to level up your selfie game, you can totally do that.

If you are all about specs, then you will be pleased to learn that the front facing camera on the iPhone SE features an aperture of f2.2. You can even record 1080p videos using the front camera. Not only that, you also get access to the wonderful Studio Lighting effects which many users have been enjoying since the iPhone XS came out. There's even wide color capture, so your images will look bright and colorful whenever you view them later.

So far, the iPhone SE is proving to be a champ on paper. It features a great set of cameras, the A13 Bionic chip, 18W fast charging, IP67 rating, wireless charging and a whole lot more. The only thing left right now is grab hold of the smartphone ourselves and take it for a spin.

You can pre-order the iPhone SE starting this Friday, and will ship on April 24th, which is not that far from now.

