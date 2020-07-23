2020 iPhone SE Rumored to Be up to a $100 Cheaper Next Year, Implying That a New Low-Cost Model Might Arrive in 2021

Apple may have surprised a lot of people when it released the 2020 iPhone SE earlier this year armed with an A13 Bionic and costing only $399. It’s possible the technology giant continues this trend of launching low-cost iPhone models as one tipster claims that the current-generation iPhone SE will be up to a $100 cheaper, making it an even more attractive buy for potential customers.

Earlier Rumors Claims Apple Will Stick to the Same A13 Bionic for 2021 Model; Choosing A14 Bionic Might Hurt iPhone 12 Sales

One individual who goes by the name Komiya on Twitter says the 'iPhone SE 2' price will see a drop in between the $50-$100 range. Even if Apple makes it $50 cheaper, it's still giving customers decent savings but there's more to ponder here than just maintaining your finances. Apple typically reduces the price of previous-generation iPhone models when it officially announces a new model, while discontinuing some of them too.

The tipster doesn't mention if the 2020 iPhone SE will be discontinued but his tweet implies that Apple might be working on another low-cost option for 2021. One reason why we might see a price drop is because Apple might choose the same $399 starting price for the 2021 iPhone SE. However, it might stick to the same A13 Bionic that fuels the 2020 model possibly because it doesn't want to hurt the iPhone 12 sales, which is said to feature the more advanced, powerful, and efficient A14 Bionic.

iPhone SE 2 will be $50-100 cheaper in a year — Komiya (@komiya_kj) July 22, 2020

Another rumor claims that Apple might launch a $200 iPhone model next year, and if it's priced in that fashion, Apple will have no choice but to discontinue the 2020 iPhone SE since the current-generation won't be able to compete with the newer version in terms of pricing. There is a possibility that the new version sports the 'Plus' moniker too as Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the iPhone SE Plus will have a full-screen design but won't support Face ID. Instead, it will rely on a side-mounted fingerprint reader, which to be honest, isn't a bad option for unlocking your device.

Do you think the 2020 iPhone SE will become an even more popular model next year if Apple chooses to reduce its price? What price do you think the 2021 iPhone SE will start from? Let us know down in the comments.

