iPhone 12 Keynote Details Include Minor Apple Watch and iPad Changes, Couple of ARM-Based Macs, AirPower and More

Only yesterday, there was a rumor talking about the iPhone 12 keynote getting recorded at the Apple Park. Now details of the same pre-recorded keynote have been shared by LeaksApplePro, who has some juicy details for you, though some of this information may disappoint you.

iPhone 12 Lineup Details Mention More RAM, Improved Cameras, Powerful A14 Bionic Chipset and More

Starting with the Apple Watch Series 6, LeaksApplePro believes the upcoming wearable won’t be a major upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 5, despite the fact that it’s rumored to come with slimmer bezels, have the ability to detect panic attacks as well as your blood oxygen level. As for the iPhone 12 family, the tipster claims that we’ll be getting the same models, but the cameras will be improved, which was always expected. The RAM will be increased as well, and each device will feature an A14 Bionic.

We’re not sure why he states that customers will be getting the same models, especially after it has been reported multiple times that each iPhone 12 will resemble the iPad Pro with flatter edges, with the more premium versions possibly sporting an iPhone 4-like metal frame to up their appeal. While he could mean that the size of the notch and bezels will remain the same when comparing this year’s lineup with the iPhone 11’s, there’s no way to tell as the tipster didn’t specify this in his tweet.

Next up, he claims that Apple might unveil at least two new ARM-based Macs. The company also stated that the first Mac to tout the Apple Silicon will arrive later this year during its 2020 WWDC keynote but didn’t specify if it would be running in a MacBook or an iMac. Looks like we’ll find out next month. Aside from that, there appear to be no changes to the iPad, which was obvious, because we suspect that this is the low-cost iPad 8, maintaining the same 10.2-inch display as the iPad 7, while sporting a much powerful A12 Bionic SoC.

It also looks like Apple isn’t finished with its wireless charging mat, the AirPower, so it looks like we’ll hear something about that too during the iPhone 12 keynote. So far, LeaksApplePro claims this is all the important bits that he’s heard, for now, meaning that if there are any further updates as to what we might see during the upcoming event, we’ll certainly let you know. What do you think of the latest details? Tell us down in the comments.

