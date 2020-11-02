New 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Might Become the First Models to Feature the Apple Silicon

Apple will officially hold its ‘One More Thing’ event on November 10, and that might be the date when the company will finally unveil its ARM Mac models. It’s been rumored for months that the new portable Macs that will be treated to the Apple Silicon will be the 12-inch MacBook, followed by the 13-inch MacBook Pro. However, there might be some change to the company’s plans, according to a tipster, who states that instead of bringing back the 12-inch MacBook, it’s the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro that will sport the new hardware.

Given Apple Already Discontinued the 12-inch MacBook, It Makes Little Sense to Bring It Back

Shortly after Apple made the announcement, L0vetodream came out with a cryptic tweet given below. Given that there’s no more information provided, our prediction is that he’s referring to the 13-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air becoming the first models to feature the Apple Silicon. This can mean that the current-generation 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro and the 2020 13-inch MacBook Air might get discontinued in favor of the more promising successors.

Apple Announces Its ‘One More Thing’ Event for November 10

While the tweet might not provide copious amounts of information, what we can tell you is a little bit of the chipsets that might be present in the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air. The new MacBook Air may sport a custom 8-core ARM chip that’s near-identical to the upcoming A14X Bionic, the same SoC that will likely be found in the upcoming iPad Pro models. In case you weren’t aware, previous performance estimates have pegged the A14X Bionic to be as fast as the most powerful chip found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is an Intel 8-core Core i9 CPU.

13 inch X 2 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) November 2, 2020

As for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, this version might get treated to a more powerful 12-core chipset, meaning that it should perform slightly better than the 13-inch MacBook Air, though nothing is concrete right now. What we do know is that Apple has been working closely with TSMC and its 5nm architecture, the same architecture used to make the A14 Bionic, a chipset that’s nothing short of phenomenal. The same processing node will likely be used to develop the two Apple Silicon variants and we cannot wait to see how they perform.

Just to give you a little idea, an ARM Mac prototype was being tested, and its first impressions were solid, which suggests that we’re in for a treat next week. Which model are you most excited to see in action? Tell us down in the comments.

