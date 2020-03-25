Alfawise A80 Smart Projector Available at an Insane Discount – Get it Here

We should all stay inside our homes for the time being and media consumption is the best way to do so. Today, we have an insane discount on the Alfawise A80, coming in at just $81.99. If you're an avid media consumer, today's deal might definitely entice you.

Get the Alfawise A80 Smart Projector at Just $81.99 for a Limited Time

While the discount and all is great, you should take note that the price drop is only available for a limited time, This means that if you fail to order you share on time, the price drop will revert back to its original model. So act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Starting off with the design, the Alfawise A80 smart projector features a pretty neat build. It's strong and blends well with the ambiance. It features the latest HD LCD display with wide compatibility. For more details on the main features, check out below.

Main Features:

● Latest HD LCD display technology, 4-inch LCD chip, 1280 x 720resolution.

●2800lm brightness, 15% brighter than ordinary portable projectors, providing vivid color and sharp images.

●Positive and negative 15 degree keystone correction and easy focusing.

●28 inch - 180 inch projecting size,1.2 - 5.5m projecting distance, suitable for big and small rooms.

● Compatible with computer, TV Box, TV Stick, U disk, game consoles, etc.

● Cinema-style stereo mixing sound, independent speaker cavity.

● Unique industrial design, simple and elegant looking, perfect for home use, class room, conference room, etc.

If you're interested in getting your hands on the Alfawise A80, it is available at a 10 percent off, which makes the price come down to just $81.99. Head over to this link to get it.

However, be sure to avail the offer on the smart projector ahead of its expiration if you want to take advantage of the discount. You might also be interested in more products on discount.

Are you looking to get the Alfawise A80 smart projector? Let us know in the comments.