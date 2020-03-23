Get the 360 S60 Pro at Just $499.99, Features Lidar Laser Navigation, 5200mAh Battery, More

We're well aware of the importance of cleaning and the best way to do it is via the new 360 S6 Pro. That's right, the new 360 S6 Pro not only makes cleaning more fun but features advanced technology that does the job well. Luckily for all of us, the robot vacuum cleaner is available at a massive discount for a limited time.

360 S6 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner Available at a Hefty Discount for a Limited Time

As mentioned earlier, the 30 S6 Pro is available at a limited time discount, which means that the price will revert back to its original model soon. We would advise you to order your share as soon as you can before the promotion ends.

We will be sharing more details on the product in a bit, but before that let's talk about the design. 360 S6 Pro features a neat design that's not too loud and blends well with the surrounding. It's available in White that's not too flashy. In addition, it comes with a gigantic 5200mAh battery that can last long cleaning sessions. Check out the main features of the 360 S6 Pro below.

Main Features:

●2200Pa(Max) Strong Suction Power

Lift suction increases 22%* and can pick up pet hair even AA battery or steel balls in 4-level cleaning mode. Self-adjust main brush improves suction efficiency and cleans dust in carpet fiber or hardwood floor joints. (*Compare 360 S6)

●5200mAh Large Battery

The largest battery capacity of 360 cleaners* allows cleaner to sweep 300m² or mop 150 m² in one time and run up to 3 hours under "Quiet" mode. (Compare to 360 S series)

●200ml Intelligent Ergonomic Water-tank

3-stage of water seepage, select water-stage in APP, the cleaner will mop over 150m² continuously and leave no water-stain in hardwood floor. Ergonomic water-tank supports easy water-injection, install and detach with one hand.

●RF Omnidirectional Remote Control

RF remote control includes most of the short-cut functions of APP and supports to control cleaner even in different rooms, just click and go!

●53dB(Min) Patented Noise Canceling System

The cleaner noise in Quiet Mode is 53dB, even lower than talking-voice. The air duct adopts a streamlined design to effectively avoid wind tsunami, and a wide-band sound-absorbing material will absorb the airflow noise, highly reducing the frequency and amplitude of air vibration. The cleaner will not disturb normal life.

●Ultrasonic Anti-collision Protect Furniture

Smart ultrasonic sensors detect obstacles automatically and avoid hitting the legs of furniture. Anti-block sensors on lidar conver and anti-winding systems help cleaner to disentangle from the trap. Smart trap notification helps cleaner to mark this place as an off-limit area when cleaner meets the same trap again.

●Integrated Sweeping and Mopping Cleaning System

Integrated cleaning system provides 3 cleaning solutions, sweeping & mopping, sweeping only (automatically switches to the sweeping map), mopping only (automatically switches to the mopping map, and mopping off-limit can be set in APP).

The 360 S6 Pro is available at a massive 16 percent off, with an additional $50 off as a promotion. This makes the price come down to just $499.99. Simply use the coupon code: 360S6PRO$499. Head over to this link to get it.

As a reminder, avail the discount as soon as you can before the offer expires. In addition, also check out other products on discount that you might be interested in.

Are you willing to get the 360 S6 Pro? Let us know in the comments.