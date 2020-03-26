Get these Wireless Bluetooth Game Controllers Under $40 – Options From Baseus, iPEGA, More

We should all stay at home these days for our own well being and while you're taking care of yourself, check out our list of wireless Bluetooth game controllers under $40. We have options from Baseus, iPEGA and more, so be sure to check them out. In addition, you should take note that the price drop is only available for a limited time.

Wireless Bluetooth Game Controllers Under $40 Available for a Limited Time

Since the wireless Bluetooth game controllers under $40 are available at a discount, you should order one as soon as you can. We have a wide range available so choose the one that best fits your needs and style.

iPEGA Joystick Game Controller

Main Features:

● Bluetooth game controller, no driver required, compatible with iOS, Android smartphone, tablet and PC.

● Bluetooth V4.0 wireless transmission distance up to 8 meters.

● Built-in 300mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, continuous playback time 10h.

● Ergonomic design, comfortable and pleasant performance.

● Extreme flexibility, accuracy and comfort, easy to operate.

● Built-in retractable phone holder.

iPEGA Joystick Game Controller is available at just $20.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Baseus GMSWA

Main Features:

● Bluetooth 2.0, connect wirelessly to all kinds of devices, such as Android phones, tablets, PCs, TV boxes, smart TVs, etc.

● L2 and R2 keys in hall effect sensor, more accurate to control games

● Dual motor vibration, give you different vibration feedback in different scenes of games

● TURBO button, accelerate your game operation and ensure fast responses in games

● Ergonomic design, reduce your finger pressure and relieve hand fatigue

● Compatible with iOS / Android / Win 7 / 8 / 10 systems

One of my personal favorites on our list, the Baseus GMSWA wireless Bluetooth game controllers under $40 is available at just $35. Head over to this link to get it.

iPEGA GamePad Controller

Main Features:

● Wireless Bluetooth gamepad game controller for different Android / iOS / PC games.

● Applicable to Android 3.2 and above, iOS 7 and above.

● Can be used when connecting to a Bluetooth mobile phone without any driver.

● Good touch, no sweat when the game is enjoying the game.

● With telescopic bracket.

● Built-in 380mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

The iPEGA GamePad Controller is available at $25.99. It packs a pretty neat design and does its job well. Head over to this link to get it.

iPEGA Bluetooth GamePad

Main Features:

● Suitable for operating N-Switch game console and supporting Android devices and PC for games

● Supports Bluetooth wireless connection N-Switch host, also supports wired connection N-Switch base, operation N-Switch game

● The function button of the gamepad corresponds to the button function of the N-Switch Pro game controller and supports the TURBO continuous function

● Back-key M1, M2, N1, N2 custom programming

● Support left 3D and cross key interchangeable functions, replace 3D and function key positions according to user experience, get a better experience

● Support L2, R2 travel control, make players get a better gaming experience

This specific wireless Bluetooth game controllers under $40 offer great controls. It's pretty plain and elegant which makes it easier to hold. It is available at $29.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Portable Handheld Game Console

Main Features:

1. Great durability

2. Interesting games make your happier.

3. High quality ABS plastic material, comfortable touch feeling.

As a bonus, check out this game console that features built-in 620 games and the entire accessory kit. It is available at just $19.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list or wireless Bluetooth controllers under $40. Also check out our discount on:

Which wireless Bluetooth controller under $40 are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.