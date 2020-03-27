Last month, Xiaomi introduced their Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in China. During the launch, the company did say that they will be launching their device in regions that are outside China, but due to COVID-19, the launch got delayed. That coupled with the fact that MWC also got cancelled, which resulted in some more issues that came in the way.

It seems that the company was in no mood to delay further and that is why the, it has decided to launch the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in an online-only event; although the release is global, the company is currently focusing the European market.

The Huawei P40 Goes Official: Kirin 990, 50-Megapixel Main Sensor, 8GB RAM, 5G and More

The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro Come With Snapdragon 865, 5G, 108-Megapixel Camera, and 90Hz Display

Now both devices are a lot more identical than you might think, in the first place. However, the focuses are a lot of on the camera department. Before we go there, let's talk about what you are getting in terms of the specs. Both devices come with a 6.67" OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch response, HDR10+ and a 1080p+ resolution. You are also getting a fingerprint sensor that is in-screen and software-based facial recognition.

Both the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 865 and will come with 5G, the Mi 10 has a 4,780 mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging, 30W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. As for the Mi 10 Pro, you are getting a smaller battery of 4,500 mAh, but with 50W fast wired charging, 30W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The biggest differentiator for both devices is the camera setup that Xiaomi is launching these phones with. The Mi 10 comes with a 108-megapixel main camera, coupled with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, you also have a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Mi 10 Pro takes things to another level and adds a 20-megapixel ultra-wide sensor coupled with a 12-megapixel portrait lens as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto lens that offers a 10x hybrid zoom. What we cannot understand here is the difference between the telephoto lens and the portrait lens that are available on the Mi 10. Both devices are offering a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

On the software side of things, you have Android 10 with company's skin on top. You can check out how the devices look in the pictures below.









Pricing and Availability

For those who are looking to get their hands on the device, the Xiaomi Mi 10 will cost €799 for the 8GB + 128GB and €899 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. That is almost $888 and $1,000 respectively. As for Mi 10 Pro, you are paying €999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Xiaomi has released the 12GB variants in China, but we are not sure if the versions are going to hit the global stores. The devices are going to be on pre-order in many parts of Europe on 1st April, later this year.