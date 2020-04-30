Xbox Game Pass Has 10+ Million Subscribers, Xbox Live Almost 90 Million Active Users

During yesterday's Q3 2020 earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that there are over 10 million subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass service now, while Xbox Live registered almost 90 million monthly active users, thanks to the record engagement levels (partially induced by the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

People everywhere are turning to gaming to sustain human connection while practicing social distancing, and we continue to deliver new, exclusive first- and third-party content to attract and retain gamers. We saw all-time record engagement this quarter, with nearly 90 million active users of Xbox Live, led by the strength on and off-console. Xbox Game Pass has more than 10 million subscribers, and we are seeing increased monetization of in-game content and services. And our Project xCloud gaming service now has hundreds of thousands of users in preview across 7 countries, with 8 more launching in the coming weeks.

Xbox Game Pass continues to be critical in Microsoft's long-term plan for gaming. In late 2017, Nadella himself said the goal was to make it the Netflix equivalent in the gaming industry.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Hits Xbox Game Pass Next Month

The subscription service is certainly offering an increasingly strong library of games. Xbox Game Pass for PC recently added games like Gears Tactics, Bleeding Edge, Deliver Us The Moon, Yakuza Kiwami, Alien Isolation, Football Manager 2020, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, The Surge 2, The Long Dark, Overcooked! 2, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Xbox Game Pass for Console also received several of those titles, as well as NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition and Journey to the Savage Planet, both excellent titles. Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available there next month.

Meanwhile, as mentioned by Nadella in the latest earnings call, the Project xCloud preview is also progressing smoothly. The rollout in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden is imminent.