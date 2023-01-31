MLB The Show 23 Cover Star and Release Date Revealed, Available Day 1 on Game Pass Again

Major League Baseball Opening Day is just a couple months of away, and Sony will be ready, as they’ve revealed first MLB The Show 23 details. This year, the game will be fronted by the Miami Marlins’ charismatic center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and just like last year, the game will feature full crossplay and cross-progression support and will be available on Xbox Game Pass on Day 1. No word on if Sony might try to match Microsoft and put MLB The Show 23 on their new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, but as of now, it seems like it won’t be the case. You can check out an MLB The Show 23 cover star reveal video, below.

Wondering what kind of gameplay changes and new features MLB The Show 23 will be bringing? Well, Sony is promising to reveal details via a series of video features. The next info drop will come on Thursday (February 2) when the MLB The Show 23 Collector’s Edition will be revealed. Hopefully, some significant new features are being added this year, as I found MLB The Show 22 to be a somewhat underwhelming update in terms of new content…

“MLB The Show 22 is one of the most conservative annual sports titles I’ve played in some time. Aside from a few minor mechanical tweaks and a handful of ancillary features like online co-op and new commentary, this is essentially the same game we got last year. It’s a shame because the franchise’s core gameplay remains rock-solid, but it’s increasingly difficult to ignore its lack of ambition. Those new to the series can add at least a point to my score, but longtime fans aren’t getting much to cheer for.”

MLB The Show 23 launches on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch on March 28.