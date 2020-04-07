Project xCloud Is About to Expand in Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and More

The Project xCloud preview launched in October 2019 in a very limited fashion, as it was only available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and South Korea.

That said, Microsoft had made it abundantly clear to be interested in expanding the service to several additional countries, starting with Western Europe. A few hours ago, Catherine Gluckstein, GM & Head of Product for Project xCloud, provided an update on the rollout status.

COVID-19 slowed the process down here, too, particularly as the lockdowns and quarantines are driving people to use the Web a lot more than they did, putting extra strain on the network infrastructure. Because of that, Microsoft is opting to roll out Project xCloud in eleven countries across Western Europe 'when it is sensible to do so'. Meanwhile, you can register your interest, provided you've got an Android device (iOS support will be coming later).

We will take a measured approach to help conserve internet access, beginning the preview in each market with a limited number of people and adding more participants over time. Upcoming Project xCloud preview countries: Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Spain

Sweden Today, we’re opening up registration for Android customers in these preview markets and asking players across Western Europe who want to participate in Preview to sign up, then when we’re ready to begin, you’ll receive a notification email with further instructions. We’ll continue to evaluate the situation and will follow up as soon as we can to confirm when selected participants can begin to test the technology and help build the future of game streaming with us. For those interested in joining the Project xCloud preview, please visit www.xbox.com/projectxcloud and register today.

Meanwhile, the Project xCloud preview already supports over 50 games and that figure is destined to increase a lot, with Microsoft's goal to eventually support every Xbox game.