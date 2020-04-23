Red Dead Redemption 2 Hits Xbox Game Pass Next Month

One of the best deals in gaming is about to get even better. Yes, Rockstar’s massive 100-hour epic Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass next month. Needless to say, this is one Game Pass subscribers have been waiting on for a while!

Just in case you’ve recently emerged from a cave and aren’t sure what Red Dead Redemption 2 is, here’s Microsoft’s description of the new Game Pass addition:

America, 1899. Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal, and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him. Now featuring additional Story Mode content and a fully-featured Photo Mode, Red Dead Redemption 2 also includes free access to the shared living world of Red Dead Online, where players take on an array of roles to carve their own unique path on the frontier as they track wanted criminals as a Bounty Hunter, create a business as a Trader, unearth exotic treasures as a Collector or run an underground distillery as a Moonshiner and much more.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. If you’re a new subscriber, you can get your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which includes Xbox Live Gold) for only $1.

Red Dead Redemption 2 moseys onto Xbox Game Pass for console on May 7, although there is a bit of a trade-off – GTA V leaves the service on the same day. I suppose there are limits to Rockstar’s generosity.