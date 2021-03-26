Xbox Game Pass to Get 20+ Indies on Day 1, Including STALKER 2, Sable, and Hello Neighbor 2

Microsoft just went all-in on indies at their ID@Xbox Showcase, showing off fresh looks at games like STALKER 2 and The Ascent, new games like Astria Ascending and Moonglow Bay, and more. Of course, as is often the case these days, Microsoft also used the opportunity to promote Xbox Game Pass, which will be one of the best places to play indie games in 2021 with over 20 games launching on the service on Day One. These will include STALKER 2, The Ascent, Sable, Hello Neighbor 2, Astria Ascending, Narita Boy, just to name a few. You can check out the full list of Day One Game Pass indies, below.

Final Fantasy Veterans Combine to Make Upcoming JRPG, Astria Ascending

STALKER 2 (GSC Game World)

Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild Games, Dynamic Pixels, Gearbox Software)

The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant)

Art of the Rally (Funselektor Labs Inc.)

Astria Ascending (Plug in Digital, Artisan Studio)

Backbone (Raw Fury, EggNut)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Craftopia (Pocketpair)

Dead Static Drive (Team Fanclub)

Edge of Eternity (Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio)

Library of Ruina (Project Moon)

Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up)

Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug)

Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba)

Nobody Saves the World (Toronto-based Drinkbox Studios)

Omno (Studio Inkyfox)

Recompile (Dear Villagers, Phigames)

Sable (Raw Fury, Shedworks)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere)

Undungeon (tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines)

Way to the Woods (One Pixel Dog)

Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids)

Ah, but it doesn’t end there – while they’re not coming to Game Pass on Day One, Microsoft also announced the following 40-some indies are also coming to Xbox.

Adios (Mischief)

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Headup Games)

Airport for Aliens Run By Dogs (Strange Scaffold)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital, ustwo games)

Alchemic Cutie (PM Studios, Viridian Software, Vakio)

Among Us (Innersloth)

Art of Rally (Funselektor)

Atrio: The Dark Wild (Isto)

Blaster Master Zero (IntiCreates)

Chivalry 2 (Koch Media, Tripwire Interactive, Torn Banner Studios)

Cloud Gardens (Noio Games)

Clouzy! (TinyMoon)

Dark Alliance (Wizards of the Coast, Tuque Games, ForwardXP)

Death’s Door (Devolver Digital, Acid Nerve)

Demon Turf (Fabraz)

Despelote (solimporta)

Echo Generation (Cococucumber)

Enlisted (Gaijin Distribution, Darkflow Software)

Exo One (Future Friends Games, Exbleative)

Exomecha (TwistedRed, Nail AKINCI)

Griftlands (Klei Entertainment, Skymap Games)

Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild)

Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor (2DOS Games )

Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)

Lake (Whitethorn, Gamious)

Last Oasis (Snail Games, Donkey Crew)

Lawn Mowing Sim (Curve Digital)

Loot River (straka.studio)

Lost Eidolons (Ocean Drive Studio)

Mad Streets (Craftshop Arts)

Onsen Master (Whitethorn, WakingOni)

Princess Farmer (Whitethorn, Samobee Games)

Rust (Double11, Facepunch Studios)

Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction)

Song of Iron (Escape)

Soup Pot (Chikon Club, Chryse)

Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts)

Super Space Club (GrahamOfLegend)

The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant)

The Big Con (Skybound Games, Mighty Yell Studios)

The Forest Cathedral (Whitethorn, Wakefield Interactive)

The Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive, Variable State)

The Riftbreaker (Exor Studios)

Twelve Minutes (Annapurna Interactive, Luis Antonio)

Voidtrain (HypeTrain Digital, Nearga)

We are the Caretakers (Heart Shaped Games)

That’s a lot of games! If you’d like to know more about some of the games above, you can check out the archived version of the full ID@Xbox Showcase right here.