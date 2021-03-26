Moonglow Bay is a Charming Slice-Of-Life Fishing and Cooking RPG Coming to PC and Xbox

Fishing certainly pops up as a mechanic in a lot of games, but it’s usually just a side attraction. You catch a few fish then continue on your quest to defeat Ganon (or whoever needs vanquishing). Not so in the upcoming Xbox-console-exclusive Moonglow Bay, in which you play as a professional fisher looking to make their living in a downtrodden Eastern Canadian fishing village. Catch over 100 types of fish, cook, help bring the village back to life, and perhaps figure out what happened to your missing partner out on those mysterious seas. Check out a trailer for Moonglow Bay, below.

Looks fishy! Uh, in a good way! As someone who’s enjoyed plenty of fishing games in my day, and some time on Canada’s Atlantic coast, I’m ready to jump in. Need to know more about Moonglow Bay? Here’s the game’s official description from its Steam Page…

Moonglow Bay is set along the Eastern Canadian coastline during the 1980s and offers players a diverse and emotionally charged story, complemented by relaxing, slice-of-life fishing RPG gameplay. You play as a rookie angler, struggling to fulfil your partner’s final wish by keeping a business afloat in the face of impending bankruptcy. Whether playing solo or with a friend in drop-in-drop-out local co-op, you’ll need to cook your catch of the day, then sell a variety of recipes to upgrade your shop, gear, and fishing boat. Combining a playful voxel art style with a sumptuous soundtrack, your journey is split into several distinct story arcs featuring a fully-inhabited town to traverse and the potential for epic encounters with the rumoured Mystical Monsters of Moonglow. With your journal and rod in hand, explore the furthest reaches of the ocean, from frigid glaciers to boiling geysers, and learn to cast nets, set traps and fish through ice, documenting over 100 varied aquatic species while uncovering the secrets of Moonglow Bay.

Moonglow Bay sails onto PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in 2021.