Xbox Game Pass Adds Phoenix Point and Tons of Day 1 Indie Games in Late September

Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in late September, and the lineup is bursting at the seams with indie launch day releases. In total, subscribers are getting eight new Day 1 games, including Flynn: Son of Crimson, I Am Fish, SkateBird, Aragami 2, Sable, Lemnis Gate, Astria Ascending, and Unsighted. And that’s not all! Microsoft is also adding the tactical strategy game Phoenix Point and more.

Microsoft Says Windows 11 PCs Will Get A Nice Performance Boost Thanks To CPU, Memory, & Storage Optimizations

Here are your late-September PC and console Game Pass titles:

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 15

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: Flynn: Son of Crimson is a handcrafted 2D action platformer that will take players on a journey of discovery and conflict. Join Flynn and his mythical companion Dex to save Rosantica from The Scourge. Discover and master the power of Crimson Energy to stop the evil overlord Zealock!

I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 16

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: I Am Fish is a charming, physics-based adventure starring four intrepid fish friends, forcibly separated from their home in a pet shop fish tank. Swim, fly, roll and chomp your way to the open ocean in a bid for freedom and to re-unite once again.

SkateBird (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 16

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: You’re a lonely lil’ skateboarding bird, and your Big Friend has hung up their board for good. Their job sucks, and lately, they are barely ever home to play with you. You are going to fix all that – with the power of skateboarding! Above all else, skate birds try their best.

Superliminal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 16

Perception is reality. In this mind-bending first-person puzzler, you escape your own dream by tackling impossible puzzles based on perspective and optical illusions. Think outside the box and expect the unexpected.

Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 17

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: The Aragami emerge as a clan to defend their own, utilizing the shadows to avail their cause. Aragami 2 takes the franchise to new levels of stealth and skill-based combat in a gripping narrative that can be experienced in solo or with friends as a co-op stealth-action adventure.

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 23

Winner of over a dozen awards, Lost Words is an atmospheric narrative adventure that takes place in the personal diary entries belonging to a young girl named Izzy. Unfold the pages and explore the fantasy land of Estoria, a place where words hold immense power.

Sable (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 23

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: Embark on an unforgettable journey and guide Sablethrough her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across stunning deserts and ancient wonders. Explore a rich world by hoverbike, solve puzzles, climb great heights, and get to know the inhabitants. Discover who Sableis beneath the mask.

Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 23

Dive into a freezing underwater adventure on an alien planet. Set two years after the original Subnautica, return to Planet 4546B to uncover the truth behind a deadly cover-up. Survive by building habitats, crafting tools, and diving deeper into this captivating universe.

Tainted Grail: Conquest (PC) – September 23

Explore the ever-changing maps, fight with deadly enemies, and learn what happened to the cursed island of Avalon in this unique, infinitely replayable, story-driven hybrid between a deck-building Roguelike and an RPG game. Create your own combos out of hundreds of cards and learn how to survive in a dark, unforgiving world shrouded by a mysterious, deadly force known as the wyrdness.

Lemnis Gate (Console and PC) – September 28

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: Harness the abilities of powerful operatives in mind-bending 4D battles as you disrupt the past to change the future. Lemnis Gate liberates you from the constraints of time to offer a relentlessly inventive multiplayer experience deeply rooted in tactical FPS gameplay. Exploit the unlimited intricacies of time travel and forge your path to victory.

Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 30

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: Explore a vast world on the brink of chaos in a mature, emotional JRPG rendered in glorious 4K hand drawn visuals. Customize your characters with expansive customization, and lead the 8 Demigods of Orcanon to battle in rewarding, turn-based combat to protect the Harmony.

Unsighted (Console and PC) – September 30

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: The few androids that remain are running out of Anima, the energy that gives all robots consciousness. It’s up to you, Alma, to save your friends from becoming Unsighted. Explore the vast ruins of Arcadia, using every tool you can find. Time is ticking. They need you.

Phoenix Point (Console) – October 1

A mutating alien menace threatens the last remnants of mankind on an Earth ravaged by the Pandoravirus and it’s up to the Phoenix Project to take the planet back for humanity. The turn-based strategy hit Phoenix Point includes optimizations and changes designed specifically for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.