PlayStation Backbone Controller Brings DualSense Style to Remote Play and Mobile Games

Nathan Birch
Jul 28, 2022
Backbone One PlayStation Edition

Remote Play is one of PlayStation’s most underappreciated features. The ability to stream games from your console to any mobile device or PC really is a pretty cool feature, so it’s always appreciated when Sony actually steps up to promote it. Case in point, Sony has announced they’re teaming with Backbone to produce a DualSense-themed iPhone shell controller for use with Remote Play and other mobile games. Not only will the Backbone One PlayStation Edition look familiar, its app will provide quick access to PlayStation updates and games. You can check out a quick trailer for the controller, below.

Here’s a bit more information about the Backbone One PlayStation Edition controller…

"The look and feel of the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition was brought to life by our design team in collaboration with the brilliant minds at PlayStation. The elegant colors, materials, and finishes are all inspired by the design of the PS5 console’s DualSense wireless controller, all the way down to the transparent face buttons and its visually distinctive, floating appearance. It feels right at home with the other products in the PS5 lineup, like the Pulse 3D headset, which you can connect directly to the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition.

Backbone One is the gaming essential for PlayStation on iPhone. If you have access to broadband internet and a PS5 or PS4 console, plug an iPhone into the Backbone One and instantly start playing your PS5 and PS4 games with the power of the PS Remote Play app—whether that’s out and about or even elsewhere in the home. Backbone One also works wonderfully with App Store games and other game streaming services that support controllers, including Genshin Impact, Fantasian, Call of Duty: Mobile, and more.

Players can download the Backbone App for a customized PlayStation experience. Inside the app, you’ll see various PlayStation integrations, such as custom glyphs representing the iconic PlayStation shapes and the ability to browse hundreds of game titles. Players will also find a dedicated row inside the Backbone App with new releases and updates from PlayStation."

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition will be available in United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, and UK to start. You can order the controller here. As of now, it’s only compatible with iPhones, but an Android version will likely be added eventually.

