Hogwarts Legacy, Wild Hearts, and More Exciting Games Coming Out in February

Keeping track of all the latest video games coming out is an increasingly complex task, what with multiple PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, mobile, and more to keep track of, but don’t worry, I’m here to help. Every month I'll be running down the games you need to be keeping an eye on, from the big triple-A headliners, to some of the intriguing indies you might otherwise overlook.

It’s only the second month of 2023, and already the release schedule is really picking up, with major titles like Hogwarts Legacy, Wild Hearts, and Like a Dragon: Ishin! packing into February. This month also marks the release of the PlayStation VR2 headset and accompany exclusives like Horizon Call of the Mountain. Finally, on the indie front, fans can look forward to ambitious titles like Atomic Heart, Sons of the Forest, and Scars Above.

Note: While I may have played demos or got early access to some of the games recommended in this article, in most cases I’m simply choosing games that look promising, and can’t vouch for the end product. Do wait for reviews before buying!

That said, here are the games you should be looking out for in February…

The Headliners

Hogwarts Legacy (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5, Feb. 10; Xbox One & PS4, April 4; Switch, July 25)

Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of much speculation and debate, both because of the game’s numerous delays and the controversy surrounding Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, but this month we finally get to see if all the fuss has been worth it. The game is certainly visually impressive, and it seems like the developers at Avalanche Software have put a huge amount of effort into recreating the Wizarding World in all its minute details. Of course, the real magic will be in the gameplay, so hopefully, that measures up. You can pre-order Hogwarts Legacy here.

Wild Hearts (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5, Feb. 17)

Coming from Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors development studio Omega Force, Wild Hearts is a new take on the Monster Hunter formula. So yes, you’ll be slaying strange beasts and harvesting their bits for upgrades, but Omega Force is spicing things up with a variety of unique “Karakuri” mechanical tools and weapons that should free up exploration and combat. Hopefully, the result drives Monster Hunter fans wild. You can pre-order Wild Hearts here.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Feb. 21)

Originally released exclusively in Japan back in 2014, Like a Dragon: Ishin! now gets a full remake and worldwide multiplatform release. Set in the mid-1800s during the late Edo period, Like a Dragon: Ishin! tells a somewhat more serious samurai story and the game definitely sets aside the usual “no killing” rule from the core Yakuza games, as you’ll be bloodily dispatching enemies with swords, guns, and more. You can pre-order Like a Dragon: Ishin! here.

Horizon Call of the Mountain (PS VR2, Feb. 22)

February also marks the release of Sony’s new PlayStation VR2 headset, which launches with a long list of titles, although most of them are VR conversions of games like Resident Evil Village and Gran Turismo 7 or ports of already-existing VR titles. If you’re looking for an original PS-VR2-exclusive experience, your best bet is Horizon Call of the Mountain. Set in the same universe as Guerrilla’s Horizon games, this one really looks to push the capabilities of the PS VR2 and has been compared to leading-edge VR experiences like Half-Life: Alyx in some previews. So yeah, it's time to get out that climbing gear. You can pre-order Horizon Call of the Mountain here.

Company of Heroes 3 (PC, Feb. 23)

After a number of delays, Company of Heroes 3 finally marches onto the battlefield this week. This time around the real-time strategy action heads to the Mediterranean, with battles set in Italy and North Africa. A new sandbox approach to the game’s campaign should also give armchair generals more freedom to pursue victory their way. Time to move out, soldiers. You can pre-order Company of Heroes 3 here.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch, Feb. 24)

Kirby recently made a triumphant jump to full 3D, but before that, one of his standout 2D adventures was Kirby’s Return to Dream Land on the Wii. Featuring local 4-player support and a fairly substantial campaign, Return to Dream Land set the standard for several Kirby games to follow. This new version of the game gives offers an HD cell-shaded visual glow up, some new copy abilities and minigames, and more. You can pre-order Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe here.

Octopath Traveler II (PC, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Feb. 24)

It’s time for more HD-2D goodness, as the ridiculously-titled Octopath Traveler series returns for another go-round. Octopath Traveler II sticks to the same gimmick, as you’ll play through eight introductory chapters with the game’s cast, before coming together for a greater cause. Thankfully, this time around the cast seems a bit more interesting and there will be more freedom to chart your own path. Also, while the first Octopath Traveler was a Switch exclusive at launch, PC and PlayStation owners can get in on the fun this time. You can pre-order Octopath Traveler II here.

Promising Indies

Tails: The Backbone Preludes (PC, Feb. 2)

2021 saw the release of Backbone, a surprisingly engaging film-noir adventure set in a version of Vancouver populated by anthropomorphic animals. Less than two years later, we get Tails: The Backbone Preludes, which is set before the events of the original game and focuses more on player choice and branching storyline paths. Get ready to return this strange, fuzzy world. Here’s the Steam page for Tails: The Backbone Preludes.

Atomic Heart (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Feb. 21)

Atomic Heart has been the subject of plenty of speculation and fascination since it was announced, given its unique setting, small, largely-unknown development team, and impressive tech-testing visuals. Developer Mundfish, originally founded in Moscow, has also received scrutiny following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although the leadership insists they’re actually a distributed international company headquartered in Cyprus. Of course, none of this will matter that much if the game doesn’t play well, but the footage we’ve seen has looked fairly promising. Here’s the Steam page for Atomic Heart.

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Feb. 23)

Coming from Mega Man 10, Azure Striker Gunvolt, and Blaster Master Zero dev Inti Creates, Grim Guardians: Demon Purge looks to be the studio’s take on the spooky Castlevania-style action platformer. Featuring 2-player co-op and level designs in line with early NES Castlevania (rather than later the later Metroidvania designs) this ought to be another tasty bit of Inti Creates nostalgia. Here’s the Steam page for Grim Guardians: Demon Purge.

Sons of the Forest (PC, Feb. 23)

2018’s The Forest made an impact with its combination of hardcore survival mechanics and intense horror elements, and Sons of the Forest looks to build on that solid foundation. This time around expect more intelligent mutant enemies and new survival mechanics, including the ability to 3D print more complex items. This call of the wild is only for the brave. Here’s the Steam Page for Sons of the Forest.

Scars Above (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Feb. 28)

Scars Above feels like its been cribbing some notes from Housemarque’s acclaimed Returnal, given it’s a third-person shooter featuring a female protagonist set on a twisted alien exoplanet. That said, while Returnal was all about the roguelike action, Scars Above looks to be more of a survival game. The game certainly offers some impressive visuals for an indie, so get ready to take in the alien sights. Here’s the Steam page for Scars Above.

Full List of Games Worth Watching in February:

Deliver Us Mars (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Feb. 2)

Interference: Dead Air (PC, Feb. 2)

Perish (PC, Feb. 2)

Tails: The Backbone Preludes (PC, Feb. 2)

Helvetii (PC, PS4 & Switch, Feb. 3)

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo (PC, Feb. 3)

Hogwarts Legacy (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5, Feb. 10; Xbox One & PS4, April 4; Switch, July 25)

Blanc (PC & Switch, Feb. 14)

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society (PC, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Feb. 14)

Souls of Chronos (PC, PS5 & Switch, Feb. 14)

Wanted: Dead (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Feb. 14)

Pharaoh: A New Era (PC, Feb. 15)

Raid on Taihoku (PC, Feb. 15)

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (PS4 & Switch, Feb. 16)

Birth (PC, Feb. 17)

The Settlers: New Allies (PC, Feb. 17)

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (Xbox One, PS4 & Switch, Feb. 17)

Wild Hearts (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5, Feb. 17)

Atomic Heart (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Feb. 21)

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Feb. 21)

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue (Meta Quest 2, PSVR & PS VR2, Feb. 22)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (PS VR2, Feb. 22)

Metal Mutation (PC, Feb. 22)

The Light Brigade (Meta Quest 2, SteamVR, PSVR & PS VR2, Feb. 22)

Redemption Reapers (PC, PS4 & Switch, Feb. 22)

Blood Bowl 3 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Feb. 23)

Company of Heroes 3 (PC, Feb. 23)

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Feb. 23)

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Feb. 23)

Sons of the Forest (PC, Feb. 23)

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch, Feb. 24)

Octopath Traveler II (PC, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Feb. 24)

The Pale Beyond (PC, Feb. 24)

Dungeons of Aether (PC, Feb. 28)

Scars Above (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Feb. 28)

And those are the games you should be keeping an eye on this coming month. What games are you planning to pick up in February? Did I miss anything you’re looking forward to?