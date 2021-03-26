The Ascent Trailer Shows Off the Xbox Console Exclusive’s World and Intense Action

If you’re an Xbox owner looking for intense, old-school arcade action, you should definitely be keeping your eye on The Ascent, which just dropped a new trailer during the ongoing ID@Xbox Showcase. The trailer shows off a bit more of The Ascent’s lush cyberpunk world, co-op, and, of course, lots of shooting and pretty explosions. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Remedy: Xbox Series S Optimization Is Nowhere Near as Simple as Lowering Resolution and Textures

This really looks like it could be one of the sleeper hits on XSX this year. Need to know more about The Ascent? Here’s the game’s official description:

The Ascent is a solo and co-op action RPG, set on Veles, a packed cyberpunk world. You play as a worker, enslaved by the company that owns you and everyone else in your district. One day, whilst sent on a routine assignment to make use of your skills with a cyberdeck, you are suddenly caught in a vortex of catastrophic events. The Ascent Group, the largest mega corporation on the planet, shuts down for unknown reasons, causing the automated security systems to go haywire. The survival of your district is threatened: rival corporations are trying to force appropriation and crime syndicates are looking to boost their black-market augmentation trade. You must take up arms to stop them from seizing control and embark on a new mission to find out what started it all. You belong to the corporation. Can you survive without it? Explore the Ascent Group arcology - Make allies as well as enemies as you explore the brimming arcology and its wide range of districts, from the deep slums to the higher luxury spheres.

- Make allies as well as enemies as you explore the brimming arcology and its wide range of districts, from the deep slums to the higher luxury spheres. Shoot and loot - Consider enemies' height and weaknesses into account when fighting, making the most out of every opportunity. Take down even the worst opponents to find the rarest loot.

- Consider enemies' height and weaknesses into account when fighting, making the most out of every opportunity. Take down even the worst opponents to find the rarest loot. Customization - Modify your body with cyberware and gear up with weapons and equipment that suit your playstyle. Take a slick and precise approach or arm yourself to the teeth and go full chrome.

- Modify your body with cyberware and gear up with weapons and equipment that suit your playstyle. Take a slick and precise approach or arm yourself to the teeth and go full chrome. Solo or co-op - Play the game alone or work together with up to three friends in local or online co-op.

The Ascent takes aim at PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S later in 2021.