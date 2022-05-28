What to Expect From Apple’s WWDC 2022 Event – iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, New MacBook Models, More

Apple is set to host its WWDC event this year on June 6. The company will announce a wide range of new software updates for developers which includes iOS 16, iPadOS 15, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and much more. In addition, there are solid chances that the company will also announce new hardware at its event. If you have not been active recently with the news, check out what to expect from Apple's WWDC 2022 event next week. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

This is What You Should Expect From Apple's WWDC 2022 Event Next Week - New Software as Well as Hardware

As mentioned earlier, Apple will host an online event on June 6 to unveil its latest offering in the software department. Moreover, we have reported several times that the company might unveil new hardware as well. However, it is not certain if Apple plans to announce the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac Pro. The event will take place from June 6 to June 10 and will give a chance to developers and engineers to play around with the new tools. The company will hold several video sessions with developers and engineers which will allow them to better understand the tools through which they can develop apps and other software. As for what we can expect from Apple at its WWDC 2022 event, we have compiled a list for your better understanding. Check it out below.

iOS 16

Apple will announce its forthcoming iOS 16 to developers with a plethora of changes and new additions. As for what you can expect from the build at the WWDC 2022 event, the company will not bring forth a major facelift to its mobile operating system, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, there will be a boatload of other forward-facing additions such as new apps and new ways of interacting with the system. Moreover, the OS could also bring changes in Notifications and new health-tracking features. Apple could retool the iOS 16 interface to better accommodate the dual-cutout display on the iPhone 14 Pro models. For the rest of the models, there might not be any new change.

iPadOS 16

iPadOS 16 is heavily rumored to bring new multitasking features. This is because the iPad is getting faster with every upgrade and the new M-series processors are plenty fast to handle full-fledged apps like Photoshop or Final Cut Pro. It was also previously heard that Apple might be working on a new multitasking interface. This will potentially narrow the gap between iPadOS and macOS that users have been anticipating for a while.

macOS 13

macOS 13 could potentially borrow features from iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 as it did last year with SharePlay and Shortcuts. While no concrete details are available, what we should expect from macOS 13 at WWDC 2022 is redesigned icons and improvements throughout the OS. Apple could align the look of macOS with that of iOS and iPadOS to streamline the visuals across the board. This is because with Apple Silicon, we can run iOS and iPadOS apps natively on the system and it would only make more sense if the entire system is seamless when it comes to design.

watchOS 9

At the WWDC event 2022, watchOS 9 is expected to come with a new power-saving mode that reduces the wearable's power consumption. The new mode will not limit the device's functionality but cuts down power for prolonged battery life. In terms of health and fitness, watchOS 9 is expected to expand atrial fibrillation detection to measure "burden" or the frequency of how long a person is in the state. Other than this, Apple will also add new workout types and metrics in the Workout app. As for visuals, the company will possibly add new watch faces for a fresh look. Check out the latest Apple Watch Series 8 concept.

tvOS 16

tvOS updates have always been minor in scale when it comes to front-facing features. The upcoming tvOS 16 update will potentially bring new screen savers to the mix. There will be a boatload of new under-the-hood improvements but nothing concrete has been mentioned so far. Nonetheless, we will share more details on the firmware, as soon as further details are available.

New Hardware

It was previously rumored that Apple will launch its iMac Pro in the summer. While the rumors related to it died down due to complications in production, we hope Apple announces it at the WWDC 2022 event. Other than this, new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are also expected which will be powered by Apple's new M2 chips. The new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are expected to come with a new design.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share further details on the subject as soon as we hear a word. You can check out more details here. What are your expectations from WWDC 2022? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.