iOS 16 Reported to Feature Major Redesign With ‘Significant’ Improvements to Notifications, and More

Apple sent out invites for its WWDC event last week and the dates are set for June 6 to June 10. Apple is expected to announce its upcoming iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to the world and release beta builds to developers. A new report suggests that iOS 16 will feature a major redesign and come with 'significant' improvements to the Notifications, health tracking, and much more. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iOS 16 to Come With a Major Redesign and Improvements to Notifications and Health Tracking

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that iOS 16 will come with a major redesign. In addition, iOS 16 will also add significant improvements to the notifications screen and health-tracking features.

Apple is Looking to Launch Two New Macs At Its WWDC Event in June

On the iOS side, I'm looking for some fairly significant enhancements across the board, including an update to notifications and new health-tracking features. I'm not expecting an end-to-end redesign of iOS's interface, even though it hasn't changed much since iOS 7 nearly a decade ago. But there might be a new iPadOS multitasking interface.

As mentioned earlier, Apple will announce iOS 16 at its WWDC event in June. The event invites have already been sent out for a digital gathering. The company will broadcast the event live on several platforms. Other than iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple will also see fit to announce macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16.

Gurman also stated that watchOS 9 might feature "major upgrades to activity and health tracking." However, no details were shared for macOS 13, including the name of the update. Other than the software side of things, Mark Gurman also shared that Apple might be looking to introduce two new Macs at the WWDC event. Potentially, Apple might announce the redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip.

Apple might also have some surprises in store for users, so be sure to stick around. This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the matter as soon as further details are available. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.