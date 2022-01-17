Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro With ‘M2’ Chip Will Replace the 13-Inch Model in H2 2022, But Might Cost More

Apple launched the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip back in November of 2020. The machine was one of the first Macs to be powered by the company's custom chips. While the M1 chip offers enhanced performance capabilities and battery life, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips bring a lot more to the table. For one, the new 14-inch and 16-inch models come in a new design and form factor. Now, we are hearing that Apple will replace the 13-inch model with a 14-inch MacBook Pro which will be powered by the company's next-gen 'M2' chip.

Forthcoming 14-Inch 'M2' MacBook Pro Chip to Come in a New Design, Slightly Higher Price, and Launch in the Latter Half of 2022

The M1 MacBook Pro featured a design more or less the same as the Intel models that launched before it. DylanDKT shares that the upcoming MacBook Pro model will be powered by the company's next-in-line M2 chip. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models were introduced with an all-new mini-LED display with 120Hz ProMotion capabilities. Moreover, the notch is possibly the biggest change as bezels were minimized. Now, it seems the company will replace the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 14-inch model and pack it in the same design as that of the recently released 'Pro' models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

However, there are certain things that are not yet clear, like the port situation. We have not heard if the M2 MacBook Pro will feature the same number of ports. Moreover, the type of I/O to be part of the mix is unclear as well. As for the M2 chip, we have previously heard that the chip will feature a 10-core GPU and 'marginally' faster processing speeds. The same chip is also rumored to be part of the new MacBook Air.

The currently available M1 MacBook Pro 13 will be replaced with a MacBook Pro 14 with an M2 chip in the 2H of 2022. It will receive a slight price increase over the previous generation. Alongside this release time frame, we will receive the redesigned M2 MacBook (Air). — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 17, 2022

The leaker also gave us a potential launch frame of the M2 14-inch MacBook Pro, slated to arrive in the second half of 2022. Moreover, he suggested that the M2 MacBook Pro will see a 'slight price increase' compared to the current models. It is great to see that Apple is will meet users in the midground as far as price is concerned. This is due to the fact that the new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models start at $1,999.

It was also reported back in October that Apple is working on a redesigned MacBook Air with the same squared-off design as that of the current 'Pro' models. However, these are mere speculations at this stage so be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt. This is all there is to it, folks. What are expectations from the M2 MacBook Pro? Share your insights with us in the comments.