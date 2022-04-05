Apple Sends Out Digital 2022 WWDC Event Invites, Taking Place From June 6 to 10

Apple has seen fit to send out digital invites for its 32nd WWDC event. As we were expecting, Apple will host an all-digital event this time around as well due to the ongoing health crises. At the WWDC 2022, we are expecting Apple to announce its forthcoming software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and much more. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Will Host The Latest 2022 WWDC Event from June 6 to June 10

As mentioned earlier, Apple has seen fit to send out 2022 WWDC event invites for June 6 to June 10. Since 2020, Apple has been hosting the event digitally as a precaution to lower the spread of COVID-19. This time around, the company is keeping up with the transition. The 2022 WWDC event will be live-streamed on various platforms and everyone will be able to watch it. In addition to this, the 2022 WWDC will be free for everyone watching live.

Despite hosting a virtual event, Apple will take the required measures to ensure everyone takes part in the associated activities. Tim Cook cited that the 2020 WWDC drew in 22 million viewers across entire streams. Similar to previous years, Apple will put together video content for developers as well as person-to-person labs. You can check more details on the WWDC 2022 event here.

Last year, the company held its WWDC event on June 7 which went on till the 11th. As mentioned earlier, Apple will announce its latest iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. There is a boatload of new forward-facing features that we are expecting from the company. In addition to this, the company could also see fit to announce new Macs at its 2022 WWDC event. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point since Apple has the final word.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your expectations from Apple's 2022 WWDC event? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.