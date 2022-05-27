Apple Watch Series 8 Concept Based on Leaks Shows How The Flat Display and Edges Will Look Like

Apple is expected to announce three new variants of the Apple Watch Series 8 later this year. The new models will include the 'SE' version and the "rugged" edition for sports enthusiasts. Several leaks and rumors regarding the Apple Watch Series 8 suggest that it will come with a flat display and a boxier design. However, the same rumors were heard last year for the Apple Watch Series 7, but Apple decided to make only minor adjustments to the design. Now, the latest concept renders of the Apple Watch Series 8 have appeared that aim to show the wearable based on the latest leaks.

Concept Imagines Major Redesign For Apple Watch Series 8 Based on Leaks, Features a Flat Display and a Boxier Design

The designer @Id_vova has shared the concept images on Twitter to show the wearable in a new boxier design with a flat display. The screen is squared off with a rounded bottom for better comfort and compatibility with the current lineup of watch bands. On the first look, the concept appears to show a flat display rather than a curved glass for the Apple Watch Series 8. This will potentially increase the screen-to-body ratio as the bezels have been reduced in size as well.

Another major aspect portrayed in the concept images is the flat-edged design of the Apple Watch Series 8. It was recently reported that the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a boxier design with flat edges and sharper corners. However, the source suggested the same design for last year's Series 7 as well. Henceforth, be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt since the final word rests with the company.











Other than this, the Apple Watch Series 8 concept renders also show a larger speaker opening. You will also find the familiar Side button and the Digital Crown for navigation purposes. As for new health sensors, we are not yet familiar. Apple will potentially launch the Apple Watch Series 8 at its fall event alongside the iPhone 14 series, potentially on September 13. You can check out the concept renders above for more details.

This is all there is to it, folks. How did you like the new concept? Share your thoughts on the new design in the comments section below.