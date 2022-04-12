watchOS 9 to Offer iOS-Like Low Power Mode for Apple Watch to Conserve Battery

Apple has sent out WWDC 2022 event invites for June and we are anxiously waiting for the big updates. We are expecting the company to announce its latest iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and watchOS 9. We have previously heard a few details on what we can expect from Apple with its iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 builds. However, no major leaks or rumors have come up other than that. Now, we are hearing that the upcoming watchOS 9 will gain a new power-saving or Low Power mode on compatible Apple Watch models. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

watchOS 9 to Offer New Low Power Mode to Conserve Battery Life While Not Limiting the Wearable's Functionality

The news is reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, citing that Apple Watch will be able to conserve battery life with the launch of watchOS 9 at the company's WWDC event in June. At this point, the Apple Watch does feature a "Power Reserve" mode to save battery life but it eliminates the 'smart' from a smartwatch. What this means is that the Power Reserve mode limits your Apple Watch to be used as a standard watch. With watchOS 9 and the upcoming Low Power Mode, the Apple Watch will be able to perform all the high-end functions while conserving battery life. This is more or less the same Low Power Mode that Apple uses on the iPhone.

For watchOS 9, Apple also is planning a new low-power mode that is designed to let its smartwatch run some apps and features without using as much battery life. Currently, Apple Watches in low-power mode -- known on the device as Power Reserve -- can only access the time. The company is also planning to refresh many of its built-in watch faces currently shipping with the device.

Ultimately, the Low Power Mode on watchOS 9 will extend the battery life of the Apple Watch. If it does pan out, it will be a major plus for the wearable since the battery life has been pretty stagnant for a while. We are also expecting the Apple Watch to come with a new atrial fibrillation feature that determines the time of the state. You can check out more details on iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 features.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.