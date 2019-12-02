Weekly Roundup – Top Posts for the Last Week of November 2019
Overclockers Turn A NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Into An RTX 2080 Ti SUPER With 16 Gbps Memory – Costs Them Two RTX 2080 SUPER Cards In The Process
The rumors of NVIDIA prepping up a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER have been going on for a while now but it looks like the overclockers at TecLab got tired of waiting and made themselves an RTX 2080 Ti SUPER by sacrificing two RTX 2080 SUPER graphics cards.
If You’re Looking For a Passively Cooled Case, Turemetal is the Case For You
This case is designed to be left in the horizontal position which allows it to adequately cool all of your computer components with no issue!
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64 Core & 128 Thread HEDT CPU Confirmed – Launching in 2020, 280W TDP & 288 MB Cache
The processor will be the first 64 core consumer processor and feature a ton of horsepower for enthusiasts and content creators.
Multi-GPU Checkerboard Rendering Silently Added by NVIDIA in Drivers
The fact that NVIDIA hasn't officially said a word about it easily explains why the compatibility list of Multi-GPU Checkerboard Rendering is currently rather short.
The Cerebras CS-1 is a computer that houses a 400,000-core processor
Since this computer is only 26-inches tall it is actually smaller than a full-tower computer case, or most mid-tower computer case.
AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs With Zen 3 & Ryzen APUs ‘Renoir’ With Zen 2 Now Supported By AIDA64
FinalWire has released the latest version of its popular AIDA64 software which adds support for AMD's Zen 3 based Ryzen 4000 CPUs and Zen 2 based Ryzen 4000 APUs.
Antec’s Blazer GT Case – A Chassis for Vertical & Horizontal PC Builds
This case has been stylized after jet engines used on fighters according to Antec, that style makes this case look amazing with two intake fans which look increasingly similar to a jet's air intake
