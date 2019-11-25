The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor which will feature 64 cores and 128 threads has been confirmed by Videocardz. The processor will be the first 64 core consumer processor and feature a ton of horsepower for enthusiasts and content creators.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64 Core & 128 Thread Monster CPU Becoming A Reality in 2020

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is indeed launching in 2020 and it features a gargantuan 64 cores and 128 threads, making it an absolute beast. The core and thread counts are astonishing and unlike anything that we have seen before on the HEDT platform but AMD has pushed their HEDT platform hard and they are indeed bringing this supermassive chip to their TRX40 family.

The slide from AMD confirms that the processor would feature 288 MB of total cache, tons of PCIe Gen 4 lanes (~128) and a TDP of 280W. The TDP is surprisingly lower for a 64 core part which may indicate that the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X may feature slightly lower base clocks. A guess would be a 3.00 GHz base and a 4.50 GHz boost (single-core). The processor also packs 8 Zen 2 CCD's since the chip has to pack 64 cores. The other two Ryzen Threadripper CPUs that are launching today, the 3970X and the 3960X, feature only four CCD's since they only need to pack up to 32 cores.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X was accidentally shown by MSI in their TRX40 Creator intro video which was later removed and replaced by an updated video. In the task manager, we can spot 8 vertical and 16 horizontal tiles. This rounds up to a total of 128 threads. The chip will be a monster for all enthusiasts and would cost around $3000 US when it officially launches in 2020. Expect more details from AMD for the rest of the Threadripper CPUs at CES 2020.

AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper Processor SKUs:

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread CPU Predecessor Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Retail Launch AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X/WX 64 Core 128 Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX (32 Core / 64 Thread) TBD TBD TBD ~280W $2999? January 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3980X/WX 48 Core 96 Thread N/A TBD TBD TBD ~280W $2499? January 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X/WX 32 Core 64 Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX (24 Core / 48 Thread) 3.7 GHz 4.5 GHz 128 MB 280W $1999 25th November 2019 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 24 Core 48 Thread N/A 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz 128 MB 280W $1399 25th November 2019

Stay tuned for our AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X review which goes live in a few hours. We will be posting our review of the 3970X with ASRock's latest TRX40 Taichi motherboard!

