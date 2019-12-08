Weekly Roundup – First Week of December 2019’s Biggest Stories
In this week's top posts we have AMD releasing their 3rd Generation Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper CPUs market positioning, also AMD's entire Ryzen 9 3950X 16 Core CPU inventory being sold out in Japan, and ASUS announced a new version of their ROG STRIX RTX 2080 Ti graphics card in the White color theme.
Overclockers Turn A NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Into An RTX 2080 Ti SUPER With 16 Gbps Memory – Costs Them Two RTX 2080 SUPER Cards In The Process
The rumors of NVIDIA prepping up a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER have been going on for a while now but it looks like the overclockers at TecLab got tired of waiting and made themselves an RTX 2080 Ti SUPER by sacrificing two RTX 2080 SUPER graphics cards.
AMD Unveils 3rd Gen Ryzen & Ryzen Threadripper CPUs Market Positioning – Crushing Intel’s 9th & 10th Gen Core CPUs At Every Price Point
AMD has posted a quick reference guide for their 3rd Generation Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper CPUs which showcases the market positioning for all of their 2019 processors and 2020's flagship, the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X too.
Even at $900 US+, AMD’s Entire Ryzen 9 3950X 16 Core CPU Inventory Sold Out In Japan
Entire AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16 Core CPU inventory sold out in Japan before Hardware Retail Stores even opened.
AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs With 7nm+ Zen 3 Cores & X670 Flagship AM4 Platform Arriving End of 2020
AMD's next-generation Ryzen 4000 CPU family which will be based on the 7nm+ Zen 3 architecture is reportedly arriving at the end of 2020.
Intel Xe GPU Based Discrete Graphics Card Rumors: Progress Not Going Well With Efficiency Reportedly Being Lower Than Competitors
In 2020, Intel has promised to launch their first discrete graphics cards based on the Xe GPU.
AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs With Zen 3 & Ryzen APUs ‘Renoir’ With Zen 2 Now Supported By AIDA64
FinalWire has released the latest version of its popular AIDA64 software which adds support for AMD's Zen 3 based Ryzen 4000 CPUs and Zen 2 based Ryzen 4000 APUs.
ASUS Makes A Prettier, White Version of Their GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ROG STRIX Graphics Card
ASUS has announced a new version of their ROG STRIX RTX 2080 Ti graphics card which rocks a white color theme and looks absolutely gorgeous.
