Apple has released the full and final version of watchOS 7.6 for Apple Watch. We will show you how you can download it right away.

Apple's watchOS 8 Update for Apple Watch is Now Available for Everyone

Though the excitement of the publicly available software updates has been taken away by the likes of watchOS 8 but Apple is still busy maintaining and adding features for everyone across the board. watchOS 7.6 is here, and it is a great little update for everyone, and here is what is new in it:

Download tvOS 14.7 Update for Apple TV [Now Available]

Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in 30 additional regions. For a list of available regions, visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/

Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in 30 additional regions. For a list of available regions, visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

Downloading the update is pretty straightforward and it takes very little effort. But does take some patience and time during installation. Follow the steps below exactly as they are written:

Place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger

Make sure battery life is 50% or more. Let the watch charge for a bit if the battery is less than 50%

On your iPhone, connect to Wi-Fi

Launch the Watch app and then navigate to General > Software Update

Wait for the page to refresh

Tap on Download and Install

There is no clean installation method for the Apple Watch and you cannot downgrade back to an older firmware if you wanted to. Also keep in mind that if you have the watchOS 8 beta installed, this update will not be available to you. You have to download and install every single watchOS 8 beta release until the full and final version becomes available to you later this year.

We will highly recommend that you go ahead and download the new watchOS 7.6 update as it features bug fixes as well. If you have been experiencing issues with your Apple Watch before, then hopefully this update is going to fix all that.

Apple Watch Series 3 users might have to perform a factory reset of their device before going ahead with the installation if you do not have enough onboard space available.

Check out the following too: